Wanted People Smuggler Linked to a Third of Channel Crossings Identified as Kardo Jaf, Operating Under the Alias 'Kardo Ranya'

Kardo Jaf, a 28-year-old Iraqi Kurd, has been unmasked as the people smuggler whose network is believed to be responsible for more than half of Channel crossings in recent years. Operating under the alias 'Kardo Ranya', Jaf's network charges £15,000 for smuggling migrants from Iraq to the UK, offering a safer service with a VIP service for those who can pay.

A people smuggler believed to be responsible for more than half of Channel crossings in recent years has been identified as Kardo Jaf, a 28-year-old Iraqi Kurd, operating under the alias 'Kardo Ranya.

' He has been funding anti-migrant operations in France and has been evading capture with a network stretching from Afghanistan to the UK. Jaf's own network charges £15,000 to smuggle migrants, with a VIP service available for those who can afford it. Investigative journalists revealed his true identity by penetrating his inner network, capturing him offering a guarantee to reach the UK.

Anger has risen over the large numbers of migrants continuing to make the journey despite the Government agreeing to pay France £660 million over three years to help curb the crossings. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood agreed to give Emmanuel Macron's government a 'core package' of £500million – spread over the next three years – to continue funding anti-migrant operations by French police, while a further £160million will be handed over to fund new tactics by the French





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Kardo Jaf, a 28-year-old Iraqi Kurd, unmasked as a people smuggler behind half of Channel crossingsKardo Jaf, a 28-year-old Iraqi Kurd, has been unmasked as the leader of a vast international smuggling operation responsible for more than half of Channel crossings in recent years. His own network charges about £15,000 to smuggle a migrant from Iraq to the UK, offering a safer service with the option of a VIP service for those who can pay.

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