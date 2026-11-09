‘Wanted’ Broadway Review: Historical Musical Plays With Gospel Truth

Deadline's Broadway review of the musical 'Wanted.'

Adam Driver Says No More Kylo Ren: ‘Star Wars’ “Ship Has Sailed”stage, stretching over a 12-year stop-and-start development process or, if you want to get picky, more than 100 years of real-life family lore.

The end result is spirited but uneven, a show wherein some very big singing nearly succeeds in drowning out needling plot contrivances and characterizations as thin as a wanted poster. Based on the real-life sisters Mary and Martha Clarke, who, we’re told, set out in 1890s Texas to pass as white and undertake a robbing spree as a way to get the money needed to help their mother buy the cotton-producing land on which she has toiled for years.

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From the start, we learn that the events on stage are “mostly true” –has an ingratiating sense of humor about itself – but the musical is too often less tall tale than tall order, asking us to focus on good intentions rather winning us over with clarity and vision.

Sebastián Lelio Dies: Oscar-Winning 'A Fantastic Woman' Filmmaker Who Also Made 'The Wonder' & 'The Wave' Was 52 With a book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, an actual descendant of the real Clarke sisters, and music by Ross Baum,in earlier incarnations) stars Solea Pfeiffer and Liisi LaFontaine as Mary and Martha, respectively, two impoverished sisters – they work the Texas cotton plantation their mother dreams of owning – whose light skin allows them to pass as white while they embark on their life of crime, staging armed robberies everywhere from saloons to churches.

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Their motives are pure: They take up arms only after mother Tallulah is cruelly humiliated when she offers to purchase the parcel from the financially strapped white landowner, who is offended by what he sees as effrontery. The crime spree proves almost instantly beneficial: The money comes easy, and romance for both sisters presents itself soon enough.

Mary, losing sight of their original save-the-farm justifications as she becomes enamored of the good life, falls for the wealthy, white Jesse , while Martha, holding truer to the solid values instilled by mother Tallulah, begins a flirtation with Jesse’s Black servant Elijah . Both affairs are extremely risky: The women must keep their true identities hidden, especially Martha, since their robberies are no less dangerous than the racial concealment.

Lynching, the musical’s song lyrics occasionally remind, is always a looming reality. With a mish-mash score unified by ever-present soaring gospel indulgences that give the vocally talented cast endless opportunity to belt,sorta way before forging headlong into historical revenge fantasy territory.

This weightier part of the musical feels somehow lackluster or perhaps just unconvincing, missing the desired gut-level satisfaction of long-delayed retribution, the sort of socially conscious vengeance that provided powerful payoffs in Jeremy O. Harris’feels tacked-on, with even the luxury-loving Mary making an about-face when confronted by a previously unknown fact about her beloved Jesse . The attempted shift toward a more serious-minded endeavor isn’t helped by the late-arriving additions to the criminal gang of the Black maids Sissy and Flo, comic stock characters nonetheless well-played by Aurelia Williams and Awa Sal Secka.

Like so much else in, Sissy and Flo seem to have teleported from a different era altogether, a regrettable indulgence in the “sassy maid” trope that here serves to provide exposition and comic relief and use of the word “turkey” as an insult. And let’s hope their repeated insistence “I ain’t one to gossip, but…” is a good-faith homage to the great Kim Wayans, who popularized the phrase onThe production’s tonal inconsistencies extend to Emilio Sosa’s costume design.

With most of the characters dressed in some version of period-correct attire, the climactic appearance of outlaw Mary in a get-up that Spirit Halloween might call “Sexy Gunslinger” might be intentional in a post-modern way, but is jarring nonetheless. Same goes for the out-of-place look designed for the muscular Bradley Jaden’s former slave owner Jesse, whose long-haired man-bun and bicep-showing leather vest seem less 1890s Texas than 1980s MTV.

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The less said about the come-and-go Texas accents of all concerned, the better.lacks the force of stylistic vision necessary to pull it off. And if the incongruities work against the show, its opposite – a decided sameness in Baum’s score and Stevie Walker-Webb’s direction – does likewise.

From start to finish, every song builds immediately to a roof-raising, applause-soliciting belt, a stacked approach that extends from the main characters to the “kinfolk,” a Greek chorus-style collection of Clarke ancestors dressed like a church choir from beyond, offering context and plot details when the tale needs some padding. Fortunately, the cast is well equipped to meet the excessive vocal demands, from the principals to the ringer-heavy kinfolk.

Certainly no one could blame Ledisi, as the stalwart mother, from indulging in the let-loose approach, otherwise her frequent intrusions into the newly live-it-up lives of her daughters would seem more killjoy than they already do. As the outlaw sisters, Pfeiffer and LaFontaine are likable presences, if infrequently credible as escapees from grueling servitude that’s presented as one step removed from slavery.

Even in the field – Beowulf Boritt’s barn-frame set design is unendingly efficient and transmutable – the Clarke sisters appear fresh and robust, their faces seeming powdered not so much for “passing” but for catwalking. Newcomers to the Broadway stage, Pfeiffer and LaFontaine have impressive voices, and do their best as actors to put blood into thinly written characters.

, as a modestly diverting entertainment, didn’t need to make history, but its failure to spin a dizzying yarn out of an intriguing bit of family lore is a missed opportunity. ‘Godzilla’ Stalks $32M U.S. Bow, Best For Live-Action Foreign-Language Pic