Karina Longworth’s podcast ‘You Must Remember This’ made a bold perfume for its latest series.

is a podcast dedicated, as its host Karina Longworth says in every intro, to exploring the secret and/or forgotten histories of Hollywood’s first century. Longworth, who is an LA–based writer and film preservationist, usually tells her stories in themed seasons.

Those includeLongworth is a native Angeleno who has been writing about film for years. She was a film editor and critic at theThe latest season of the podcast is called The Bisexuals, spotlighting the stories of actors and actresses whose love lives were often much more diverse than anything sanctioned by a studio. One star that the season discusses is Libby Holman, a singer and socialite who married the tobacco heir Zachary Smith Reynolds in 1931.

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Not only did she have a fruitful sex life with Tallulah Bankhead and Montgomery Clift, but she was known for her signature scent called Jungle Gardenia. spoke to Longworth about moviegoing in Los Angeles versus New York, what she smelled like as a teenager, being in grad school in your 40s, and her thoughts about Quentin Tarantino’s film programming. Karina Longworth: Coco Mademoiselle was really a big deal for me when I was 18, 19.

It was one of the first perfumes that I ever knew about. I started with The Body Shop’s Tea Rose oil. I didn’t really have any female adult influences because my mom died when I was 11, and so I had to sort of figure out that whole world. So I never had an ambition to make a perfume, but over the past 10 years, I’ve become really into perfume.

I used to rent an office space in the same building as an independent perfumer, Jacqueline Ella Steele, whose brand was called Goest— which doesn’t exist anymore—but she made a perfume called Silent Films. She was the first person I contacted about trying to formulate this perfume. But she’s out of business. So that’s when I started asking around and I got led to Joey Rosin.

I got the idea because, in reading and writing about Libby Holman, there are all these anecdotes of her walking into a room in a cloud of Jungle Gardenia, to the point where, people who were attracted to her were attracted to it, and people who didn’t like her found it so disgusting. I thought there was something really interesting about that, how the same scent could be either attractive or repellent, depending on how you felt about the person wearing it.

Personalities, voices and clothes all depend on who’s doing it. There’s this really incredible anecdote in Patricia Bosworth’s Montgomery Clift biography about how one of Montgomery Clift’s friends was at a party at Treetops, Libby Holman’s estate, and she was looking for the bathroom, and accidentally walked into her bedroom, and the bed was a tangle of white satin sheets, and there’s a giant bottle of barbiturates on the nightstand and everything just reeked of Jungle Gardenia.

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She was grossed out, but then she also got the impression this is Libby and Monty’s sex lair. We didn’t try to copy the exact old fragrance. Joey does his research, and he did research into what the original notes were. But we talked about not wanting it to be a slavish copy, and instead just trying to evoke for both of us what jungle would smell like with gardenia, and how that could evoke Libby’s story.

And so we played around with adding different types of smoke to it. I’ve been to Tahiti. I’m trying to think if I’ve ever been to a jungle. We talked a lot about tropical plants and what the dirt would smell like, and the heat.

It’s like hot weather almost has a smell. But then pairing that with this kind of old lady scent of gardenia. I went to visit his studio in Brooklyn a few times and he mailed some samples to me in Los Angeles. And by that point, it was like four iterations that were almost exactly the same.

So it was just about what was giving me the best vibe. I was living alone in Rochester, N.Y. in a depressing situation because of the weather and being very alone, having no social life. L. Jeffrey Selznick School of Film Preservation at the George Eastman Museum. I got so much out of the program, but it was grueling, physically, and mentally, and emotionally.

It was really difficult to suddenly be living alone in a place where I felt like I had no one I could really talk to. I started relying on scented candles to improve my mood and to change my mood. If I got home feeling terrible, the fragrance was helpful. I also had nowhere to wear perfume.

At first I thought I would just make a candle, and then as I started learning more about fragrance, I learned that candles have to go through a much more rigorous process. And it takes a lot longer. We were not going to be able to get it done in time to have a presale like we have during the podcast season.

But in the future, I would like to do a signature scent forIt would be classic, but in a different way. I’m very inspired by the signature scent that they have at the Chateau . It has been great. In Savannah they sold 400 tickets to a very obscure, pre-code movie on a Friday night.

I say I don’t know what form yours is going to take, but mine takes the form of writing an extremely detailed script, and then sitting by myself in a room and reading it into a microphone. I built a recording studio. I bought a little house in Laurel Canyon at the end of a private road, like at the end of a cul-de-sac, but you feel like you’re in the middle of the forest.

I bought it from this woman who had lived there for 15 years and was kind of an all-purpose healer. She basically built a soundproof room with clay on the walls and crystals embedded into the clay, where she would do sound baths with them. When I saw this house, it was just perfect. New York’s way better than LA, but LA is getting better.

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Tarantino owns the Vista. Because it’s Tarantino, he won’t let them show anything digital. It has to be a film print, and so he’ll show a new movie if there’s a print, likeplayed there. But when there isn’t a new movie out that is on a print, he programs whatever he wants to see.

He also does a lot of like Saturday morning matinees of classical Hollywood cinema that is just his taste, you know. Sometimes it’s my taste, sometimes it’s not. It’s a lot of Jerry Lewis. But one thing I will say for Tarantino is that when he discovers a filmmaker or genre or something from the past, he shows.

He’s been showing all these William Beaudine silent films, and I think that’s great because silent film has really fallen out of fashion in LA. I was leaving to interview you today and someone said, “Oh, I love that podcast,” and was talking about the Manson series. Is that your most popular? Do you know what the next series is going to be?

I have two ideas that would involve talking to people or family members of subjects who have passed away, but who could give me access to sort of the family lore. I am in contact with both of those families, but I need to kind of do the legwork, talking to them more and figure out which story makes the most sense. I also sketched out a very long season about the three stars of.

That is something that people have been asking me to do for years. But the thing that stops me from doing it is that we still don’t know exactly what happened to Natalie Wood. But that’s kind of in my back pocket. Natalie Wood’s Daughter Says Her Movie Star Mom Was Not “Tragic or Doomed….

She Had a Wonderful Life. ” Natasha Gregson Wagner was 11 years old when her mother, Natalie Wood, died. We spoke with her about the scent of gardenias from her childhood, a house where Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn used to visit, and why she refuses to let her mother’s story be told as a tragedy. For two decades, Simon carried alone what a teacher did to her.

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“You can't plan the miracle,” director Javier Calvo told moderator Ricky Martin of the film’s success during a panel featuring director Javier Ambrossi, and stars Cruz, Guitarricadelafuente, and Bernardeau at the inaugural’s Screening Room at LACMA on Friday. “So that to me was the thing that we were the most insistent on in some ways. ”a new biography about the controversial actor, the famed gonzo journalist’s longtime friend and collaborator looks back on their struggle to adapt