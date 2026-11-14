Want to Run Your First Half Marathon but Have a Busy Schedule? Do These 3 Weekly Runs to Finish Strong

The key workouts that get you ready to run 13.1.

Nowhere in any running rulebook does it say you have to train for a 5K or 10K before signing up for a. As a beginner, 13.1 miles is an awesome way to approach long-distance running.

You just need a plan that meets you where you’re at right now and progresses gradually to get you to the starting line feeling strong. It balances three key workouts designed to help you build endurance safely, recover well, and get comfortable with longer distances. You’ll spread these workouts throughout 20 weeks, which gives you plenty of time to build rather than your typical 10- or 14-week plan.

Also read Israel airstrike on Gaza hospital kills 6 people, Hamas-run health ministry says

Each workout progresses as you move through the plan, so it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with their basic structure and purpose before you jump into training. Here’s how to get the most out of each workout.gradually. You’ll start with a one-minute run followed by a one-minute walk for 20 minutes total, adding one minute to the run interval every session.

With run/walks starting at three times a week, you’ll work up to a 10-mile run/walk in week 16, where you run for 20-minute intervals and walk for two minutes .at a comfortable, low-intensity pace, meaning you should be able to hold a conversation with a friend the whole time. On a scale of 1 to 10 for rate of perceived exertion , aim for a 2 to 4 for effort level, with 1 being easy like a walk and 10 meaning all-out effort.

Advertisement

This is the backbone of the beginner half marathon plan. Run/walk sessions help you build the endurance you need to run farther. , beginning with 25 minutes at a truly easy effort. The longest continuous run you will complete is 8 miles with as few Throughout the plan, there’s more of a focus on time-based easy runs rather than distance.

“For beginners, time on your feet is more important than mileage in order to get your body gradually acclimated to running,” Takacsbegins in week 3. You’ll complete 400-meter repeats at a moderate effort with two-minute walks in between. Moderate effort is slightly above your easy effort, reaching a 4 to 6 out of 10 RPE.

“The goal is to try and run each repeat faster than the last,” Takacs adds. You should still be able to speak during the work intervals, but you’re breathing heavier and can only talk in phrases. Over the course of the training plan, you’ll work your way up to longer intervals, like 800-meter, 1200-meter, and mile repeats.

Speed workouts aren’t just there to help you get faster; they also boost your overall fitness and running economy so easy runs feel easier.6 x 400-meter running intervals at a moderate effort with 2-minute walks in between.help build speed and leg turnover, and you’ll find them sprinkled throughout your plan. These accelerations will help you build more speed, improve your running form by getting your legs to turn over quicker, and boost your confidence.

Advertisement

The goal of strides is to run at a hard effort for 10 to 15 seconds, but it doesn’t have to be an all-out sprint. Aim for a 7 to 10 RPE; you should only be able to say a word or three at a time.are crucial to prevent injury, support your running economy and durability, and get stronger. In this plan, you’ll complete strength workouts once or twice a week before or after your runs.

Depending on your preference, you can decide to run in the morning, then follow with strength in the afternoon or evening .harder. Your recovery days are meant to feel like a true recovery where you can come back to your next run feeling refreshed, strong, and excited to get back out there. It’s a good idea to loosen stiff muscles with foam rolling, stretching, and some mobility drills.

If you need a complete day off, it’s also okay to not do anything at all except watch TV, read a book, or hang out with friends. A day off is good for the mind and the body. This is also a good opportunity to make sure you’re getting to bed early so you can show up to each run as your best, well-rested self.in July 2024.

She previously coached high school girls cross country and currently competes in seasonal races, with more than six years of distance training and an affinity for weightlifting. You can find her wearing purple, baking cupcakes, and visiting her local farmers market.