Second thoughts about your $1,999 iPhone Duo? Learn how return policies work at Apple and other retailers before the window closes on your purchase.

The iPhone Duo might be Apple's biggest gamble in years. The iPhone is Apple's biggest moneymaker, so the company tends not to mess with success.

The iPhone's last major redesign was arguably the iPhone X, which ditched the home button and added Face ID in 2017. , relocating the dock to the side and presenting a smaller home screen until you unfold it. Overshadowing everything is the price tag. At $1,999, the Duo costs more than many laptops, and yet it can't even run iPad apps.

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If you're considering buying a Duo or having second thoughts about the one you just got, you'll want to brush up on return policies, especially Apple's. There's a narrow window if you want your money back, no questions asked. For purchases made directly from Apple, returns are normally allowed within 14 days of receiving your phone.