Want to join a general conference choir? Auditions open for singers from Nephi to Logan

Adults living within 100 miles of Salt Lake City are invited to audition to be in a guest choir for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' October general conference.

Auditions are open for adults living within 100 miles of Salt Lake City for a guest choir at the October general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

SALT LAKE CITY — Adult singers living within 100 miles of Salt Lake City can audition to participate in a guest choir for the October general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The church announced the choir last week. Online auditions are due by June 26. Applicants will learn if they were accepted into the choir by July 29.

The auditions require singing one verse of a hymn; each vocal part has two hymns applicants can choose between; and uploading a video recording made with a smartphone. Those auditioning can list family members who are also auditioning on their application and indicate whether they want to participate regardless of whether other family members are accepted, or only if their family members are accepted as well. People who are accepted into the choir are required to attend each rehearsal.

Rehearsals will be held Sundays from Aug. 16 to Sept. 27, excluding Sept. 6, from 5 to 7 p.m, and a dress rehearsal will be held on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.Church of Jesus Christ opens application for Salt Lake Temple Celebration volunteersEmily Ashcraft is a reporter for KSL. She covers issues in state courts, health and religion. In her spare time, Emily enjoys crafting, cycling and raising chickens.

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