Get yourself a bunch of carrots and come sit by me.

Sign up for the Slatest,” Slate’s food contributors present five dishes from the past 10 years that have undeniably earned their reputation as modern classics and deserve pride of place at your next celebration.

Don’t let the vise grip of tradition keep your festive food flat! Read the I am lucky that my Thanksgiving table is receptive to foods that weren’t just found near Plymouth Rock. We have often buttressed the turkey and the cranberry sauce with a shrimp curry, or a lasagna, or some viral cookie recipe a cousin insists is going to blow our minds.

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But it takes a while for a dish to reveal itself to have staying power, for the initial planning email to include someone saying: “You’re going to make that again, right? ” After a few years, I can confidently say that theIf you’re unfamiliar with Via Carota, I’m impressed, and I’m sorry.

The former because it is one of those celebrity-magnet restaurants in Manhattan’s West Village that are impossible to get into, so if you don’t know about it, you’re probably not on TikTok. And the latter because it became such a sensation only because Rita Sodi and Jody Williams have made a lively, cozy, impossibly cool trattoria that really is that good, and again, it is impossible to get into.

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The first time I went, I expected to be impressed by the handmade pasta and the perfect salad, and I was, but what shocked me the most was a dish of roasted carrots with spiced yogurt and pistachios. I felt as if I finally understood the concept of layering flavor. There was crunch and earthiness and cream and vibrant greenery.

Eating it made me feel like a king on the Spice Road, like surely this“Roasted heirloom carrots are a mainstay on our Via Carota menu,” Williams told me. She calls it “a relaxed dish with some surprising touches. ” I have been back a few times, when the reservation gods have blessed me with a rare spot, and have enjoyed the carrots there.

But luckily for most of us, in 2023 Sodi and Williams came out with a, which includes the recipe for the carrots. The roots are steamed in sugar water, then roasted and tossed in Salmoriglio, an herby lemon–and–olive oil dressing with a touch of chile. They’re then layered over a cumin-spiced yogurt and covered in chopped pistachios and whatever fresh herbs you have on hand, which, Williams says, “edges it from a side dish closer to a salad.

It’s just a great plate of carrots. ”The point of a holiday is to break from the everyday. It’s when you make the mac and cheese that’s a little more elaborate, instead of stovetop Kraft. It’s when you roast a turkey and not a chicken, or splurge for a big spiral ham.

But despite grand advancements in vegetable-forward cooking in America, this is why Thanksgiving vegetables typically suck. I can’t count how many Thanksgivings I’ve been to where nobody touches a salad or a plate of roasted Brussels sprouts because they’re the same vegetables you have on a random Tuesday night, and stomach space needs to be saved for stuffing anyway. A lot of people still don’t know how to make a side dish, especially one made of vegetables, special.

The best we’ve got is the, which is fine, but just one option . And I’m sorry, but sweet potatoes with marshmallows, while certainly a spectacle, are also an abomination. The Via Carota carrots have become a mainstay of my Thanksgiving table because they satisfy that festive need for novelty.

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I am not the kind of cook who keeps fresh herbs on hand, and I’m certainly not caring to plate most of my dinners with such flair, spreading out a duvet of yogurt for the roasted carrots—multicolored, if you can get them—to lounge on. But a holiday is worth splurging on pistachios, even toasting them, and worth making a dressing from scratch instead of finding some bottle of lemon vinaigrette. This is a side dish built for celebration.

The carrots also work because they’re the kind of crowd-pleaser a holiday dish needs to be to satisfy palates of different generations and backgrounds. They’re not too spicy, too green, or too funky. The flavors are “familiar,” in that most people have had carrots and don’t hate them. But being broadly enjoyable is not a result of the dish being bland.

So often, in an attempt to please everyone, Thanksgiving food stoops to the lowest common denominator of flavor, but I dare you to take one bite of caramelized carrot wrapped in smoky cumin yogurt and tell me it tastes boring. And then, it just looks beautiful.

Don’t get me wrong; I love the general brownness of foods that tend to populate the Thanksgiving table, but there’s something about the orange and green popping off the plate that accents all that dusky umami, like a disco ball in church. Some relative has probably brought roasted carrots as an afterthought to Thanksgiving, when they remembered at the last minute that, oops, there should be a vegetable.

But the vegetables can become the thing people ask for again and again—give this recipe a try, and who knows? You might find yourself lockedOnly Slate Plus members can gift Slate stories.