Grand Theft Auto VI has launched globally after a 13-year wait, with New Zealand players getting the first chance to play. The game, centered on couple Lucia and Jason, is expected to have a massive cultural impact.

Grand Theft Auto VI has launched after a 13-year wait, with online players in New Zealand getting the first crack at the latest installment of the Rockstar Games franchise.

The game started its march across the globe Thursday at midnight local time, kicking off in New Zealand and leaving North American gamers panting in anticipation. The first new GTA game in 13 years, the interval had become a punchline. With a massive rollout that includes huge billboards, a takeover of an NBA game and a soundtrack stacked with Grammy winners, GTA VI will affect the lives of tens of millions, including many nongamers.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Release Contrasts With Plummeting Real Car Theft Rates

GTA VI Impact Beyond Gaming Culture

Even for those who never pick up a controller, YouTube, memes and viral clips will extend the game's reach, its edgy content and its viral catchphrases, the ever-present wasted for one, far beyond those planning midnight playing sessions or time off work. It is not just relationships on the line, notes a mock boilerplate for a leave agreement to present to HR.

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Every console generation has one game that erases its players from normal life for a while, and Grand Theft Auto VI is shaping up to do it at a scale nobody has really tested. The story of GTA VI is centered on a couple, and early reviews for the game have noted that it has a depth of relationship building that goes beyond the violent stickups and bank robberies.

It is an amazing piece of entertainment, but also culturally, just the way it brings a simulated world to life. And how they use music, and just the world that they build is really incredible, said gaming journalist Geoff Keighley. Again, it is made by 4,700 people who worked for a decade to build this thing, so it is a monumental game in terms of the scale and scope of what it is.

Franchise Sales History And New Characters

The Grand Theft Auto franchise has sold more than 470 million units globally, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive. Grand Theft Auto 5, released in 2013, accounts for more than 230 million of those sales and generated $1 billion in retail sales in just three days. It will be awhile before GTA VI sales are available. The main characters of the open-world game are a couple, Lucia and Jason, who are trying to improve their circumstances through crime.

Lucia has recently been released from prison while Jason, a former soldier who became involved with drug runners in the game's Leonida Keys, is looking for a different path. The game feels especially personal to Florida residents. Early reviews praise its level of detail and choices that allow players to resolve certain interactions without violence and for the way players have to carefully approach Jason and Lucia's relationship. Adam Simmons, 50, fired up the game at midnight in New Zealand.

He kept it on low volume to avoid waking his wife and daughters. Simmons, a director of photography who moved to New Zealand just five months ago from Portland, Oregon, was impressed. You really feel like you are in a world, he said. The places and how they are put together feel right.

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He played for about an hour before heading to bed. Work is a priority, though he jokingly expects to be distracted by Vice City in the days ahead. I have my own company that I have to run, he said. So I am the boss, but also I am just going to lose sales because a video game came out.

Corporate Response To Grand Theft Auto Launch

Some organizations have been planning for months how to accommodate the intense interest to play the game on launch day. At least one U.S. Army unit offered a reenlistment bonus that included four days to play GTA VI at launch. Logitech, the maker of keyboards, mice and gaming peripherals, announced it was giving its 7,000 employees a paid day off to play games, GTA or any one of their choosing.

One German educational institution is offering a paid three-day course for people to play the game and apply what they have learned to community-building, collaboration and storytelling lessons. Earlier editions drew pointed criticism for their violence, against police, women and innocent bystanders, and emphasis on casual sex, including with prostitutes. Take-Two Interactive has layered its fictional worlds with social satire. One character in GTA V, for instance, prompted a lawsuit from actor Lindsay Lohan over perceived similarities.

Cultural Penetration And GTA Music Integration

A New York court tossed the case. Experts note that GTA games tend to have a long life span, with the 13-year hiatus this time giving plenty of time for GTA to seep into culture through social videos and memes. Expect an explosion of GTA VI videos in the days ahead as people discover new aspects of it. One of the many ways the new Grand Theft Auto is permeating culture is through music.

Music has long been woven into the game's experience, with fictional radio stations and carefully curated soundtracks accompanying players as they drive through the series' cities. For GTA VI, Rockstar Games commissioned an original adaptive score from Grammy-winning artists. Giant billboards, a Vice City theme night NBA game, and a soundtrack featuring Grammy Award winners have given non-gamers multiple ways to learn about GTA VI.