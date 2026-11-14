Want To Be The Best Gift-Giver On A Budget? These 54 Ideas Under $25 Are A Good Place To Start

Because you shouldn't have to spend oodles of money on the perfect gift.

BuzzFeed and our publishing partners may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. I'm a deputy editorial director on the BuzzFeed Shopping team , who has spent the better part of a decade finding, vetting, and writing about products , from no-nonsense toilet cleaners to the best mascaras to genius ideas that'll win your next gift exchange. All that gift-giving adds up, so if you're in the market for some seriously good gifts without having to spend some serious moolah, you're in the right place! Whether you're shopping for friends, family, or kiddos, here are some under-$25 gift ideas you simply can't go wrong with. , Clue and Mafia perfect for fans of the horror genre.

The group of players works together, searching rooms and finding keys to work to save the victim. But there areamong you who are working to help The Killer and sabotage the group! It even comes with a retro phone that makes the game interactive, with surprise phone calls directly from The Killer, revealing each player's role , delivering demands from the killer, and more.

Also read Best Gifts for Mom: Holiday Gift Ideas

"I bought Murder Phone for a game night with 10 people, and it was a massive hit! Setup was super simple, and we were able to jump right into the game as soon as we opened the box. Everyone had a fantastic time, and the gameplay only got better the more we played—we ended up playing for hours! It kept the whole group fully engaged from start to finish.

If you're looking for a crowd-pleasing party game for a group, I highly recommend this!

" —can make that dream come true! But in all seriousness, the nonslip handle and drum-style grater make quick work of hard and soft cheeses so they'll end up with a veritable blizzard of Parmesan on any dish they so choose. And unlike traditional graters, there's less risk of grating fingers by accident!

The handle also folds in for compact storage, and it easily disassembles for quick cleanup.

"If you're like us and want the Olive Garden experience every time you cook pasta, do yourself a favor and get this thing. "Fantastic grater! Get one! Super pleased with this purchase.

Wish I had purchased sooner. Makes grating cheeses so easy. Simple to use and to disassemble for cleaning. It can be assembled with the handle to the right or left for ease of operation.

Has worked well for me with Parmesan, gruyere, asiago, and fontina. Would buy again. Would make a great gift.

" —sure to add a little extra personality to the martini lover in your life's dress clothes. And yes, the post looks like a COCKTAIL PICK! They're even available in three sizes, so you can find the perfect pair for your loved one's personal style.

"I get nothing but compliments when I wear these earrings and they go with everything! Perfect for dressing up but honestly they are casual enough to pair with a blazer and tee as well. They are lightweight and well made.

" —you can personalize with their favorite song from their favorite artist to make their weekly Trader Joe's bouquets feel extra special. "I gave this to my best friend with our song on it and she happy cried. So so happy I got this!

" —for your bestie who's always got something to say — now they can celebrate that side even more every time they slap one of these beauties on their planner, to-do list...or hand one to you. This comes complete with 18 pages of oversized stickers, plus two pages of *puffy* stickers for even more fun.

"OMG, this is a hysterical sticker book. These large stickers of birds come with truly salty sayings and quotes - you're bound to find one that is perfect for every occasion. Fun to share with your sarcastic family and colleagues.

" —that makes the perfect gift for puzzle-heads, people who are determined to check every park off their bucket list, or anyone who's BOTH of those things. , which is my favorite brand for feel, texture, and piece shape.

Obviously the nature of this picture makes it an easy puzzle to put together, but I’m blown away by the quality of this brand.personalized with their favorite city in map form, whether they're homesick or falling in love with a new place, that'll make for a chic bar cart statement *and* warm their heart.

"I saw these on the site and knew right away that they would be perfect for my friend. Not only does my friend love the cities but is also a map enthusiast. Instead of getting a set of one city, I got four different cities that are special as a commemoration of special events . I gave them as gifts and they were really well received.

They are a fun gift to give and receive.

" —, an origami-inspired folding puzzle game with 100 different challenges at 5 difficulty levels to keep kids busy for hours, using spatial awareness and logic while they fold... and refold... until they reveal the final image! And since each puzzle is essentially a piece of paper, they're perfect for screen-free on-the-go entertainment.

"My family took this on a trip recently, and it was a big hit! It was perfect for screen free time on the airplane — there is not much room to do anything on a plane these days, but you can fold down your tray and fold away. The designs were fun and interesting, and sometimes if we were stumped we would trade sheets back and forth.

Some reviews comment that the package is small and doesn't look like much, but it really delivers- it is going to provide hours and hours of fold time, plus it is lightweight and easy to take on a trip. If a picture was really difficult, sometimes we would leave it for a day, come back to it, and have it solved in just a few minutes.just like the ones you used to read!

Who nee)ds screens when you can spend hours and hours flipping back and forth, seeing how you can survive and thrive during a trip to space or deep under the sea?

"Get these for your kids they will ADORE them! My daughter absolutely loves these. I had these in childhood so when I found them, I was literally over the moon. They are the best books ever and I was so excited they are still in print!

" —, which just might change the way they read a bar menu — and certainly upgrade their at-home happy hour. This book breaks down the six"root" cocktails so they can learn how ingredients pair together, what techniques to use, and how to invent their own recipe. Signature cocktail, anyone? Great base knowledge and would recommend to anyone seeking to further educate themselves on spirits and cocktails.

Even the first few pages is full of useful information.that will make them feel like you just stepped out of a Bond movie when they whip up their favorite cocktail at home. And if they like their martinis stirred rather than shaken , you can get a similar cut crystal–style mixing glass with strainer.

Get it from Amazon for"It looks very nice and the lid has a rubber or silicone gasket that seals the lid to the glass, I mean, tightly! No leaks from this. Much nicer looking than an all steel shaker, and no need for a strainer, it is built in to the top of the shaker.

"This shaker is so expensive looking! It is a nice thick glass. I bought it for myself but will definitely be getting more as gifts! It looks great on our bar cart with the decanters.

I definitely recommend!

" —that doubles as a serving bowl — the ghoulishly cute skull design is perfect for their horror movie binge-a-thons. And it collapses down when not in use for easy storage, so it's a win-win.

"This has got to be one of my favorite purchases of the entire year. It's absolutely perfect in every single way. Perfect size, Perfect cook every single time, Perfect little Skully face. Incredibly simple to use and clean.

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I can't rave about this thing enough. Absolutely Fantastic!

" —to challenge the word games enthusiast who feels that one puzzle per 24 hours just isn't enough. They work just like the daily games: separate 16 words into four groups . And unlike the app, they won't know when they guess wrong, so the book isin a gorgeous large-scale floral print made for lounging, floating around their home in style, and listening to some Sinatra.

Reviewers say it looks so expensive in person! I wear this thing literally every day. It is my new favorite piece of clothing. I would wear it out of the house if that wouldn’t be weird.

Love it. So comfy. Lightweight and silky. Looks more expensive in person.

This was a gift for a very picky person. She loved it.adults alike might just fight over for a turn. The challenge is to remember the pattern of lights and identify what's new — through a set of increasingly difficult levels. Reviewers say it's like an updated version of the gameyou might remember from the '90s. It even has solo and two-player modes so you can go head-to-head after all the presents are unwrapped!

"BrainBolt is the perfect game for my son. He has an amazing memory and loves to challenge it! He loves the different levels of play with this game so he doesn’t get bored! Since it is so portable…we take it everywhere with us…on road trips, on the way to school, doctor’s office and even to the grocery store.

I love that it is educational and it is helping grow is brain! It’s a fun game that keeps my 8 year old son really entertained!

" — "We played it for our family night. there were six of us , At first, we did individual mode and the person with the best score won. Then we did teams of two, which was great because we got to match the top three with the best scores with another with one of the lower scores. The thing that was interesting was how, if you keep playing, you get better and better at it.

I'd recommend this to anyone who loved some of the old arcade games. This is a wonderfully portable version of that. This is now part of our usual game night rotation!

" —with a chug-style top made with soft silicone and a protective cap that looks like a fresh-from-the-box crayon and flips over for easy drinking without spilling — unlike straw-style tumblers. This is one water bottle that's simply too cute to lose!

"My kids love these water bottles. I have boys ages 5-8 and was easy for them to open and close, they stayed hydrated in summer camp. VColor was exactly the teal pictured and seems pretty durable so far. It does leak a bit when not stored upright if it's not tightly closed.

" —that looks similar to the pricey Swarovski that'll make them gasp when they open it up. Reviewers agree it sparkles beautifully, has a super secure clasp, aaaand holds up well to repeated wear!

"Soooo pretty. It’s 100% a Swarovski for so cheap. Looks exactly like the photo, and I wear it every day.

" — "I did read reviews before I ordered, and they were mostly good, so I figured why not. Not expensive, so wouldn’t be out much if it was cheaply made. By getting the 3mm size even makes it look more real, and I love that it comes in a smaller size. Going to order another one for a gift.

" —that look like they came from a cool boutique. And they're super useful too: They can fill 'em with H2O and stick right in the soil of their planter — it'll slowly release water as the plant needs it so they can go on vacay with peace of mind .

"I have been really impressed with these watering globes as they work great!! I love that they come with plastic tips to keep the dirt from clogging the glass globes! They were priced just right. The colors are really nice!

Water in the globes empty as needed. I’ve had these for a week and only needed to refill two of the globes once. I would recommend getting these globes!

" —with gorgeous original illustrations of their favorite characters , and an included guidebook explaining each card's meaning and instructions for readings — in a Buffy-esque way! They can just whip 'em out when they need to know what the ~sitch~ is so they can feel five-by-five.

"The cards are gorgeous, to start with. The art is amazing. I love who/what was chosen to be used for each card, and love the way they paralleled the usual suits . Also, as a long-time Buffy fan, there are just so many happy references peppered in; it delights me to see all of these goodies on the cards.

The booklet is very fun and feels like it was written as an extension of the show and how everyone speaks. That was a happy surprise. When it comes to the physicality, the box is handsome, thick, sturdy, and there's a ribbon to snake under the cards to help you get them out, which also snakes underneath the booklet.

The cardstock for this deck feels really good, and it's decently thick, and the cards have held up to several shuffles from me so far. It's bent a little, but that's to be expected.plush faux-fur and fleece blanket designed to look like sumptuous faux fur, because their home is their castle, and winter is coming. And hey, according to one"I love extra-soft blankets, and out of all of them, this is the softest blanket ever!

I feel like I’m lying in a large cloud of feathers and cotton balls! It’s so soft, I can’t stop snuggling it! Totally recommend this blanket. , a journal filled with thought starters and questions that'll really get them inspired — reviewers say it's thought-provoking, had them laughing and crying, and even helped relieve stress!

"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people are holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable for different things in your life. I love what it stands for, and I look forward to burning mine after I’m done.

Self-love, self-care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and willing to try things differently. You’re so much more than what’s been done to you, and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change.

" —so they can perfect their at-home creme brûlée, melt cheese, roast marshmallows, brown meringue, and more. Brûléed peaches, anyone? Here's hoping"I purchased this as a gift for my partner and his cooking, and he loves it! He pulls it out to melt cheese, etc, all the time.

We're still on the first butane fill .

" —, a Wordle-esque daily puzzle site. Both the site's puzzles and the book's puzzles will challenge them to use their powers of deduction and the given clues to solve each mystery and find the perpetrator. There are four levels of difficulty to keep them challenged, too. Good luck, detective!deal with the lying witness statement from the murderer.

Sounds like fun!the characters, story lines, and other details take the Murdle experience to another level. I have no idea how the author came up with all of this creativity! You can Murdle solo or with friends. I look forward to future volumes, but this one will keep me busy for a while!

" — MURDLE is quite possibly the coolest and most fun I have had with logic puzzles in a while. It activates my inner J.B. Fletcher as my mind compiles the clues and sleuths out the answers. The various levels of intrigue allow the amateur sleuth in us all to develop into a top-notch armchair detective.

I cannot think of a better way to spend a rainy, sunny, and/or any day than with a little crime-solving.

"Highly recommend! This little book stamp is exactly what I was looking for! The design is beautiful and looks vintage. Olivia was quick to create a mock up for me.

I will be ordering from her again!

" — Sugar Plum is a Florida-based small biz making guestbooks, planners, address and book stamps, and more. If the bow isn't your giftee's style, they make a variety ofYou'll receive a digital proof within 24 hours, and then production time for stamps is 1-2 business days. Shipping is generally 3-5 days, but if you need faster shipping, or would like to upgrade to a rush order, message the seller.

Check the listing for estimated shipping time to your area.for a delicious addition to their couch or bed decor. This would be super cute for a kids' room, but also for grownups who are looking for a little touch of kitsch to balance out their space. Did anyone else just get really hungry? It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort.that would be cliché if they weren't so! stinkin'! cute!

Reviewers love how soft and warm they are, and the bottoms are made with non-slip rubber, so they're great for hopping around the house or even stepping outside quickly.

"These are so soft and warm and adorable! I bought them for myself and my daughter loves them and wants me to buy a pair for her too so I’ll be getting more. The size was perfect too.

" —for any trivia buff who wants to prepare for their eventual game show domination. Each day has a different question and wager amount, so they can keep track of their ~score~ throughout the year. And you're going to want to buy it for decades to come — according to an Amazon question answerer,"I cannot tell you exactly how many years we’ve been using/enjoying this calendar — perhaps 30 — and don’t recall any repeats.

" I've bought"I give my boss one of these every year and we both read them and try to figure them out. We learn so much. Just a nice part of the day.

" —, a bluffing game where one player is trying to blend in with the crowd — while everyone else is looking to find them! Here's how it works: everyone but the Chameleon knows the secret word...butneeds to describe that secret word with just one word. Make it too specific? The Chameleon will guess the word and blend right in...too general?

Everyone will start pointing the finger at y-o-u! It turned out to be one of the real home run gift ideas of the holiday season, as both they and we have had a riotous time playing one round after another over a few sessions during the holiday break. Easy to play, no game board to have to slowly/painfully navigate one's way around, just a fun, playful experience for everyone. Good with only four players, even better with more.

Clever idea well & simply executed by the game's creators, definitely recommended!

" —. You can also get an expansion pack for more playtime, a travel edition for on-the-go fun, and a picture version for groups with younger players.you can gift with an attached card that says"thank you for being a friend.

" It comes with 21 stories that'll be sure to make them laugh as hard as reruns of their favorite episodes. "Wow, Stan is such a _______! "The 'stories' in this Mad Libs are based off real episodes of The Golden Girls, only you get to change around the plot lines with hilarious twists! I’m definitely buying more of these Golden Girls Mad Libs to have.

I really hope they made a second edition of it! Love it!

" — This reviewer's wish came true — there's also a Christmas-themed edition of Golden Girls MadLibs — you can get it from Amazon for, complete with five different fromages and their ideal pairings. It's so freaking cute I ~camembert~ it. Sorry, I know that was...well, cheesy. Aly Miller Illustration is a Milwaukee-based small business, making products covered by illustrations inspired by food and nature.

Personally, I'm also partial to theirfor the birder-in-training — now they won't have to steal your pair but can still get a good look at the nature around them! Not only do they work great , but they're also rainproof and super sturdy when dropped or thrown around — just listen to thisThe set also comes with a protective carrying case, a neck strap, a cleaning cloth, and a bird identification sticker book.

:"Awesome binoculars for kids! My 3, 5, and 7-year-olds all use them and get to bird with mom and dad. We have had other brands of binoculars for them, and they do not fit as nicely in their hands or focus as well. These are lightweight and easy to use.

" —or two for the bird-watcher in your life...or anyone who enjoys a little double entendre. This'll make them giggle and think of you every time they dry their hands!

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"I bought these towels as a hostess gift for a longtime friend whom we started meeting with more frequently during the pandemic. We met via Zoom during this time. To cheer each other up, we would try to surprise each other by wearing tin foil hats, black tie dress-up clothes, or wigs.

Now that we can meet regularly for dinner, we still try to surprise each other with fun hostess gifts.say it's great to encourage tummy time and crawling) *and* pets alike — seriously, the videos of this guy on TikTok are endless and hilarious. It plays fun sounds and lights, crawls from side to side, and even detects obstacles in its way so it can quickly skitter in the other direction!

"I bought one of these for my grandson's first birthday. It seemed fitting because they live within walking distance from the Chesapeake Bay. Lots of crab lovers around here. My grandson loved it and so did all the adults LOL.

It's so cool the way it scampers across the floor sideways like a real crab. Out of all the gifts he got, this one really got his attention.

My son called me the day after the party and said he was still playing with it and chasing it across the floor.luxury-scented candlelike a basic gift, but this blend of jasmine, oud, and sandalwood notes — and at this price point — makes it a super easy option for anyone on your list . :"I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table.

She had this candle on the table, and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume, I would buy enough to last the rest of my life.

I don't know how to even explain the scent, but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you.which I will probably use as more of a body wash and shaving cream but that is how desperate I am to get this scent on me!with a rich flavor that makes it ideal for the upcoming snowy days, whether they're recovering from a snowball fight or curling up with during the cozy marathon of their choosing.

"Excellent taste! My new favorite cocoa for making hot chocolate after dinner or when coming inside on a cold day. Great taste, mixes well with milk or water , and. As we approach winter, I will be sure to have a goodly amount of this hot chocolate in the pantry.

" — "Simply the best hot drinking chocolate in the world! So good mixed with warm milk. I don’t mess with Swiss Miss anymore!!

" —to ~top off~ all of their fall and winter outfits and warmth and style. Well over 100,000 5-star reviewers love it for being comfy cozy, durable, and *not itchy* — the winter hat trifecta. And it goes with everything, aka it'll never go out of style.

"This is the warmest, best hat ever. I've never really worn hats, living in California, but have had to go to Minnesota and other cold places recently for work, and, a party game that'll make their next game night wayyyy more colorful . The board: packed with 480 color swatches.

The object: to make fellow game-players guess which color swatch you're looking at, justing just one or two words! : I played this at a friend's apartment with a mix of people I did and didn't know, and we all had a BLAST.

It was a fun opportunity for us to reference hyper specific things when trying to lock down a specific shade and to get to know each other's tastes and ways of looking at the world. The rules and scoring system are super easy to learn, too, so there wasn't a big hurdle getting everyone on board. — yeah, you read that right.

It's great for baking, milkshakes, topping toast/yogurt/oatmeal, and, of course, ice cream sundaes...and according to oneI used to buy small bottles at Walmart and Tops, but someone else must’ve caught on to the deliciousness of this miracle sauce because it has become scarce. Thankfully Amazon sells this ginormous tub of awesomeness at an excellent price. It’s so much cheaper to buy it this way. It’s a win-win-win.

You’re welcome, and you can thank me later by not buying every single tub. I’m almost out.

" —they'll want to use every single day to make fueling up for another grueling workday just a little better. "Purchased as a gift for my Dolly-loving sister. It’s heavy , sturdy, all the things you want in a good coffee mug.

" —, a 365-day art journal designed to spark creativity and make bringing out their artistic side a daily, low-stakes habit. Every day, there's a prompt designed to take 10-15 minutes, including line drawing, doodling, watercolor, calligraphy, and more. They'll think of you every day with every prompt!

"My favorite morning ritual. LOVE! LOVE! LOVE!

This book is amazing. A quick creative exercise every day for 365 days! It’s even better than expected. Brittany has done a phenomenal job putting this book together- and has videos for the first 30 days that correspond with the first 30 days in your book.

Get this book. You won’t regret it!

" —American Girl Magazine . It's packed with 60 recipes inspired by a variety of dolls, plus adorable illustrations and photos. Hopefully the braided cinnamon rolls inspired by Kirsten aren't as hard to twist as said doll's hair if you dared to unbraid it, as I did.

"I purchased “The Official American Girl Cookbook: Fancy Food and Cocktails for Grown‑Up Fans” for my great‑niece, who is a huge American Girl fan, and it did not disappoint. The book is packed with dozens of easy‑to‑make, delightful recipes paired with beautiful illustrations and charming doll photography. It features most of the beloved AG characters, each with a short description, which adds a fun nostalgic touch.

The variety of recipes is impressive, and I know my niece will be excited to try them all. This truly feels like a dream book for any American Girl fan, both kids and grown‑ups who still love the magic.kids will go ba-na-nas over. And if they move out of their Minion phase , the goggles and overalls come off, revealing a regular-degular yellow furby just like the ones we all wanted in the '90s.

"I bought this for my nephew’s birthday, who just turned five. He loves Minions. He fell in love with the Furby Minion. It’s small.

It’s cute. It makes funny noises. Any 5-year-old would love this toy. Great value; nice, bright yellow color.

Fun to play with.

" —This is the second one that I have ordered and it always turns out better than I expected! The quality is really there as well. My sister is in the Navy, so I thought I would gift a shirt of our dog. She’s going to love it!!

" —t-shirts are typically shipped within 2–3 days after ordering, so factor that in before ordering. , a miniature journal so they can keep track of their most noxious yet satisfying toots, including the date and location, space to summarize how it was, and even a rating out of five stars!with rhinestone accents for anyone who takes the amount of garlic listed in a recipe as... more of a suggestion.

The Peach Fuzz is a San Francisco-based small biz making claw clips, stickers, and other accessories. 10% off the proceeds of theirif your kid is one who would be thrilled by the idea of pulling glow-in-the-dark bones and mini organs out of goo. Future doctor alert! And once they finish dissecting, they can do the whole thing over again, thanks to the gel refill pack that's included.

This is one of"My son is only 4, but we did an intensive shark study for Shark Week. He LOVED digging out the bones. It comes with a refill, so we can do it all over again next year for Shark Week!

" —— theirs! yours! Nic Cage's! — to add a little extra personality to their kitchen. They can pretend whoever's featured is getting a little taste of what they're making whenever they use it.

"I cannot express how much I love how this turned out. It is going to be a great Christmas gift to give" —Wood and Slate Gifts is a UK-based small biz doing exactly what they say they do: making personalized giftables using wood and/or slate materials.that...automatically sets up dominoes — all they'll need to do is load up the dominoes , press the button, and watch it go!

It even makes train sounds as it goes.

"Love, love, love! I got this for my 3-year-old for his birthday, and he's obsessed! It came with a whole bunch of dominos, two stacks for the dominos, the train of course, and batteries were included! You're able to adjust the front wheels to make it automatically go in a circle which I thought was coolLego"Plum Blossom" set.

Whether they're a Lego enthusiast who collects these kits or a plant parent looking to expand their assortment in new ways, they'll *love* putting together these unique mini potted plants, which include cacti, carnivorous plants, and tropical beauts.

"My fiancé loves LEGO, and now having been introduced to the botanical collection, I love it too! We've made almost all of them at this point, but this one and the other in the pot are ones we haven't gotten to yet. And what a fun set it is! The twisting of the branches took me a few minutes to figure out, but once you get going it's a very fun set to build.

It also looks great and has a good color for fall decorating if you want to display!

" —packed with enough Lego elements, punch-out frames, and paper backgrounds for them to unlock their stop-motion creativity — especially when paired with the other Lego sets and pieces they no doubt already have. The step-by-step instructions make it easy for them to start animating a scene using a phone or tablet. Move over,"My son saw this book in his school book order sheet and HAD TO HAVE IT. So I bought it off Amazon for his sixth birthday.

He built his own mount for his iPad mini and was making stop-motion videos in no time! I was worried it would be too advanced for him, but once his dad showed him how to use the program and how to move the pieces just right, he was all set!

I t keeps him occupied for HOURS and I love that it’s an interactive way to channel his creativity and do something else fun with the millions of LEGO sets he has.jam-packed with enough supplies to whip up seven projects, including a stuffed animal, card holder, ornament, keychain, and more. The pre-cut fabric pieces come with pre-punched holes so they can practice their stitching with the included jumbo plastic needle.

"Okay, so I snagged this sewing kit for my 7-year-old, and seriously, it was a total win! She was instantly curious about everything inside. It kept her busy for a good chunk of the afternoon, which as any parent knows, is like striking gold. We had a blast going through all the bits and bobs together.

What she really went nuts for were the little keychain things that came with it. That was the first thing she wanted to try and figure out how to make. I t was awesome seeing her little brain working, trying to get the hang of it all. Honestly, for any parent looking for something that's not just gonna entertain but maybe teach a little something too, this is it.

If you've got a kiddo who's even slightly crafty or just loves figuring things out, you should totally grab this. It's not just a toy; it's like a little project in a box. Plus, those keychain things? Major hit.

Trust me on this one, you won't regret it. Definitely hitting that like button myself if I were just browsing!

" —that are a doggone good gift for the baker in your life. They're almost *too* cute to use, but that's ok because they'd be adorable hanging from a kitchen pegboard for a bit of practical decor, too.

"The perfect gift for the dachshund lover. These measuring spoons are perfect. Absolutely incredible. I bought them for my wife, and she loves them, but they really cheer me up every time I need to use them in the kitchen.that give homework, journaling, or a puzzle book some high-stakes gravitas.

They say the pen is mightier than the sword, but with these...they can have both! I don’t even like swords that much, and I thought they were adorable. And, bonus, the quality of the pen is really good. They write super smoothly.

Even my 15-year-old son wanted some after he saw them.

" —that'll give them TONS of busts of inspiration to unlock their doodling creativity. Some are quite basic , some are more ~conceptual~ , but all are designed to give them something to unleash their artistic imagination.

"My 11-year-old artist really loves this. It’s easy to carry around to restaurants or in the car. The prompts can be drawn simply or with more detail. Definitely a great purchase!

" — "My beautiful girlfriend loves to draw. My wall is full of her art, but as of late she's been working a lot and spending her downtime with me, so she hasn't been able to draw much, andShe rides the bus to work, and this tiny book she can't take with her anyplace she goes, and on her lunch breaks at work she can just whip it out and draw a little.

The ideas in this book are great and not to hard so you don't have to sit over it and think to much you just draw. The first day it came she drew a music box and a cats eye and a jellyfish tentacle. I want her to be creative and learn different new ways to draw and have fun at the same time.

Love this book and will be getting her theBuzzFeed Shopping is service journalism first: our writers and editors spend all day shopping so you don’t have to, vetting products, fact-checking brand claims, and surfacing what actually helps in real life. We center readers over revenue, recommend products with authenticity , and reflect our diverse audience, inclusive of a variety of price points, people, and needs.

We cut through fake deals, favor useful info over glossy fluff, and recommend both budget and splurge options with context so you can decide what’s right for you — and still have a little fun along the way.