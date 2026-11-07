Want spectacular rose blooms next year? Here’s how to lay the groundwork

San Diego rosarian Rita Perwich outlines the essential end-of-year tasks for your garden.

A rose arbor provides shade and drama to a garden bench in Lady Collum’s spectacular garden in Clinton Lodge, Fletching, U.K. Rose supports assist vertical growth on large shrub roses.

The Old Testament tells us in Ecclesiastes that “to everything there is a season,” a timeless bit of wisdom that resonates deeply with gardeners. We like a to-do calendar to help us stay on track with tasks that keep our roses healthy and blooming. In these last two months of the year, we concentrate on using natural methods to minimize the presence of pests and disease.

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We also start to assess existing roses, choose new varieties, and lay the groundwork for next year’s garden success. One activity that needs to stop, however: This is the time to pack away the fertilizer. Traditionally on the West Coast, our cutoff date for fertilizing roses is mid-October. Throughout the year, we need to be scrupulous about removing diseased leaves and blooms to stop fungal spread.

As days shorten, rose foliage — sometimes even on disease-resistant cultivars — becomes more susceptible to disease. Ridding the garden of active spores now minimizes overwintering spores and reduces disease pressure next year. Powdery mildew thrives on cool nights and bright, sunny fall days. As soon as it appears, cut away the affected plant material to remove spores from the garden.

Cool, wet fall weather can trigger botrytis on your blooms. Pull off the affected petals or clip off the bloom entirely. An allée of rose arbors can be a stunning addition in a larger garden as displayed in the famous old garden rose public garden, Roseraie de L’Hay, which is located just outside of Paris. Black spot can overwinter on leaves and canes, as well as on fallen debris.

Pick up fallen leaves and prune away infected foliage to protect next year’s emerging spring growth. Rust is common in the western United States because it can survive mild winters. Cut affected leaves off the bush rather than pulling them off; pulling often disperses spores. Although rust grows only on live tissue, its overwintering structures survive in leaf litter.

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Picking up all diseased leaf debris goes a long way toward preventing rust next season. Regularly clearing fallen leaves and petals from the base of each bush removes overwintering fungal spores before they cause trouble. Many common rose pests — including rose slugs, thrips, chilli thrips, and spider mites — pupate in the soil or overwinter in fallen plant debris. A thorough fall cleanup of leaf litter and garden waste helps protect your roses from spring infestations.

Support is beautifully provided to this pink climbing rose in the dramatic pergola in the Roseraie de L’Hay public garden in France. For additional protection, consider applying beneficial nematodes to the soil as a biological control and then covering the area with a fresh layer of worm castings. Because beneficial nematodes can die in dry soil, it is imperative to moisten the soil before application and ensure the soil stays moist for the two weeks following application.

Weeds compete with roses for essential water and nutrients, and prolific seed production allows them to spread rapidly. Tackling them promptly may be a chore, but it prevents a much bigger weeding burden next year. Damaged canes make roses more susceptible to disease. Now is a good time to shorten long, lanky canes that can whip around in Santa Ana and winter winds.

Use sharp pruners to avoid damage to canes and stems. Stake and tie long, flexible canes to keep their thorns from injuring nearby stems, and secure climbing roses to trellises. Organic mulch nourishes the soil as it breaks down. If your mulch layer has thinned, top it up.

It will insulate roots, improve soil structure, cover soil-borne fungal spores, and suppress winter weeds. With our end-of-year care tasks outlined, we can turn to a fresh page in our garden journal and map out our vision and goals for the upcoming season. As the year winds down, we recall the stunning roses we spotted in friends’ gardens, on garden tours, and in catalogs, as well as those that have been highly rated in rose books.

When our wish list is long and our garden is small, narrowing the choices can be difficult. To avoid disappointment, keep the American Garden Rose Selections motto in mind: “Selecting the right rose for your garden makes all the difference. ”Reach out to our rose society and consulting rosarians for varieties that thrive in our region. The closer roses are planted together, the higher the risk of fungal disease due to restricted airflow.

When space runs out, it’s tempting to cram extra roses in — but proper spacing is vital. I had a hard time parting with ‘Marilyn Monroe,’ a hybrid tea rose with apricot exhibition-quality blooms. This rose grows vigorously in inland areas in San Diego, but it continually struggled with rust in spring and in fall in my coastal garden. I eventually decided to give her away to a new home with less coastal fog and dew.

Do you have disappointing or underperforming roses taking up prime real estate? It can be surprisingly difficult to bid farewell to plants we’ve spent years feeding, pruning, and tending. Parting with them can be especially hard when they are named for people we admire or love.

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However, removing these roses frees up space, reduces fungal disease and makes room for vigorous varieties that bring pure joy. We call this process ‘shovel pruning,’ and it should be a normal part of the annual rose-garden routine. Making the final decision is often the hardest step, but holding on to underperforming roses means giving up space that could support healthier, more rewarding plants.

Once those roses are gone, you may be surprised by how little you miss them — and relieved to be rid of what had become a proverbial thorn in your side. The garden will be healthier, and you’ll be much happier with the overall display. Keep an annual record of plant performance and disease issues to guide objective decisions.

If a rose is on the ‘iffy’ list, tie a ribbon around one of its canes and use this simple three-point check to decide whether it is time for removal:Could the poor performance be due to maintenance neglect? If yes or maybe, grant a one-year reprieve and commit to taking better care of the rose next year. Did the rose produce abundant blooms or at least occasional breathtaking individual flowers?

If not, it’s time for it to go — a rose should never be boring! Was the rose more trouble than it was worth? Did it earn its keep for the space it took up in the garden? If the answer to the first question is “yes” and the answer to the second is “no,” the decision is easy: this rose is a dud, and it must go.

A curious phenomenon: I have observed that iffy roses earmarked with a ribbon often try to soften my resolve by putting out basal breaks or a final, dramatic bloom cycle right before removal! If this last-ditch effort makes you reconsider, try transplanting the rose into a container instead of discarding it completely. Container growing often gives struggling roses a fresh lease on life.

Few things are more frustrating than deciding on the perfect rose only to find it sold out everywhere. Order your top choices early and schedule delivery for your ideal planting date. Once your end-of-year tasks are complete, your garden plans are in place, and your orders are placed, you can take a deep breath, sit back, relax, and look forward to a vibrant, blooming new rose season!

The San Diego Rose Society presents its annual Rose Show on Nov. 7 and 8 in Balboa Park, Casa del Prado, Room 101. On Saturday, the Rose Show, silent auction and bouquet sale are open from 12.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. On Sunday, the show is open from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. Check Perwich is a Consulting Rosarian and UCCE Master Gardener.

Her book “Natural Rose Gardening: An Organic Guide to Amazing Blooms” is available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and at