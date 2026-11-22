YouTube's custom feeds feature allows you to search for exactly what you want to see on your homepage. Discover how to use this tool.

YouTube is a core hub of entertainment for millions of people. More than 20 million videos hit the platform every day, according to data from.

That's a lot of content to sort through when you're trying to find something to watch. If you're a regular watcher of YouTube, your homepage is probably already leaning into your interests, be they comedy specials, home improvement tutorials or music videos from the '90s. But if you're looking to exert some more control and specificity over what the algorithm suggests to you, YouTube has a way to do it by.

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In short, custom feeds let you use natural language to set up feeds around the kind of content you want to see more of and keep it in a spot that's easy to access. Here's how to set up those feeds if you want to fine-tune your homepage. If you want to tailor what you're seeing on YouTube more to your tastes, you can start by building a custom feed using prompts.

At the top of your homepage, tap the + sign . From there, you can type into the box whatever you are interested in seeing.

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For example, YouTube gives examples like"I want retro tech nostalgia: 80s commercials, vintage PCs, CRT glow.

" Another example shows that you don't even have to get that specific. You could ask for a feed along the lines of,"I want to explore something completely different beyond my usual feed.

" Once you create a feed, you'll find it at the top of the screen so you can access it when you want. YouTube noted that you can always use the prompt box at the top of a feed if you want to tweak what you're seeing. If you like the idea of custom feeds, you can save up to three without a YouTube Premium account. If you do happen to have a, you can save up to eight.

Regardless of your subscription, as long as you are signed into your account, the custom feeds you created will sync across mobile and desktop. It's also important to remember that custom feeds will expire if you don't use them for 30 days. If this happens, though, you can always create a new prompt. YouTube also pointed out that the feeds are subject to the platform's community guidelines.

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So far, custom feeds are only available in English in the United States. You also need to have search history enabled to use the feature. The rollout of custom feeds wasn't the only change YouTube brought to the homepage. Specifically on the mobile app, you might have noticed a row of feeds across the top of the page with categories like Live or Music.

Some of these feeds might depend on your subscription. For example, you won't see the Movies & TV feed if you don't have any Primetime Channel subscriptions.

Additionally, YouTube mentioned that the Subs feed, as in your subscriptions, moved to the top bar. If you want to exit your feeds, you can always tap on the Home tab on the left and go back to what you'd normally see on your homepage.said these changes are part of a series of updates to shape"a more seamless Home experience.

" So, if you're looking to create some feeds based on more specific interests that you can easily get to from the homepage, YouTube's custom feeds feature might be worth a prompt.