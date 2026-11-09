Want free books? Check out this old Denver gas station.

Patrons enter the small, windowed room packed with books, and are met by friendly volunteers whose instructions often puzzle visitors: Take as many as you’d like. No need to bring them back.

Inside a former gas station, staff and volunteers sort and pack a variety of books to give away at the BookGive Service Station on Nov. 6, 2026, in Denver.

A north Denver gas station dating back to the 1940s is offering visitors a different kind of fuel — brain fuel. Across from Busby Liquor at 49th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard, the old fuel station canopy and gas price signage still hang, but they now sport the name Patrons enter the small, windowed room packed with books for all ages and representing all genres, and are met by friendly volunteers whose instructions often puzzle visitors: Take as many as you’d like.

Also read Why Denver's newest team has this DPS teacher and his daughters all in

No need to bring them back.

“A lot of times people say, ‘They’re really free? When are they due back?

'” said Kristi Wimbish, BookGive’s executive director. “We’re not a library. We encourage people to take these books and give them new life and add them to their own bookshelves for their own education. ” Nicole Sullivan, who owned the former Tennyson Street Shop BookBar, founded BookGive in 2019.

Advertisement

The nonprofit connects people throughout metro Denver with free books. Most of BookGive’s stock comes from private donations, Wimbish said. The nonprofit receives about 15,000 books a month and distributes about 10,000 books a month to more than 90 partner organizations — local addiction treatment centers, jails, food banks, schools — along with stocking the free book room and Electra, an all-electric bookmobile that drives around distributing free books.

Executive director Kristi Wimbish, left, and station manager Julia Muir, right, unpack a box of donated books inside the BookGive Service Station on Nov. 6, 2026 in Denver. “We feel strongly literacy creates community and any opportunity we can take to share books across the Denver metro region is important to us,” Wimbish said. The free book room is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.

People can donate books to BookGive during business hours or after hours in large book donation bins in the former gas station’s front parking lot. The organization is always on the lookout for books in Spanish and other languages, Wimbish said. Middle-grade, books for high school readers, current fiction and current nonfiction are also in high demand, she said.

“Whenever we can hold firmly to it, we try for our books to be new or nearly new just to create an opportunity for pride in book ownership,” Wimbish said. Were the books really free? Could they take as many as they wanted? Did they have to donate books in order to take some?

Shelves were organized by genre, with displays for books that have been turned into movies, coffee table books and kids’ reads. As patrons browsed the selection, volunteers sorted through donations in a back room. Boxes assigned to the Denver County Jail and different nonprofits were packed and ready to be picked up or delivered, Wimbish said.

Advertisement

After donating some of her own books, patron Katherine Flavin and her daughter Gracie, 1, peruse the bookshelves for new books to restock their home Little Free Library at the BookGive Service Station on Nov. 6, 2026 in Denver. Raaim Farooqui saw BookGive on Instagram and drove all the way from Centennial on Wednesday morning to check it out.

The 25-year-old left the store with a stack of books he was excited to devour.

“I feel like attention span is something we’re trying to protect nowadays, especially with social media,” Farooqui said. “I want to read more. I just want to protect my mind. ” Blake Eatherton walked into the shop Wednesday with his dog, Shelly, who received eager pets and praise from Wimbish, who declared Shelly her favorite neighborhood dog.

Inside a former gas station, staff and volunteers sort and pack a variety of books to give away at the BookGive Service Station on Nov. 6, 2026 in Denver. Wimbish had set a book aside for Eatherton that she knew he’d love — Stephen King’s “The Bachman Books”.

“It’s awesome here,” Eatherton said. “I love it. I think books are super important. Literacy is very important.

The more books we can get to more people, the better. ”