Whether you’re shopping for a new Kindle or looking to break free from Amazon’s ecosystem, Black Friday is one of the best times to shop for a new e-reader.

good e-reader, and Black Friday is one of the best times to buy a new one. I've scoured the internet and my own guides to find the best Black Friday Kindle and e-reader deals on devices that are worth buying at full price, making these sales something you shouldn't miss if you're in the market for a new e-reader Great e-readers have e-paper screens that are easier on your eyes than reading on a smartphone or tablet screen, but allow you to bring hundreds of books with you without worrying about damaging any book spines . You can connect these to the Libby app to get library ebooks, too, letting your reading run wild and literally free.

Here's the best e-reader deals happening right now as the Black Friday kicks off. Curious about the best models to buy, regardless of what's on sale? Catch my guides to theAmazon The best all-around Kindle is consistently the Kindle Paperwhite. Right now, only the older 12thgeneration that came out in 2024 is on sale.

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It's not all that old, and it comes with a larger 7-inch screen, a warm front light, and 16 GB of storage. It's also down to $130, which is a great price for the Paperwhite features. The Paperwhite used to cost $160, but a $30 discount off the original price makes this a deal worth shopping. If you want a color Kindle, the best choice is the older version.