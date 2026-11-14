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Want a Cheap Caribbean Cruise? These Sample Fares Start at $249 in Galveston

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Want a Cheap Caribbean Cruise? These Sample Fares Start at $249 in Galveston
News · Bill Spencer · Travel
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Cruising can save your family a lot of money on your vacation by bundling lodging, meals and onboard entertainment into one fare, which may make it easier to budget for a family vacation. But the advertised price is only a starting point: check what’s included—and what costs extra—before you book.

Cruising can save your family a lot of money on your vacation by bundling lodging, meals and onboard entertainment into one fare, which may make it easier to budget for a family vacation.

But the advertised price is only a starting point: check what’s included—and what costs extra—before you book. AAA Texas is now forecasting that the cruise ship industry will break all records next year, with 22.4 million people expected to take a cruise ship vacation. Add to that fact that The Port of Houston is the 5 th busiest cruise ship terminal in the world, you can see that cruising is soaring in popularity.

Also readCruise Passenger, 72, Lost at Sea After Plunging From Ship

A big reason for this surge in activity is the price of cruising. AAA Texas spokesperson Doug Shupe says many major vacation expenses are included in a cruise fare, including meals and entertainment for children and adults. Extras such as drinks, shore excursions, gratuities, Wi-Fi and transportation to the port may add to the total, so compare the full trip cost rather than the headline price.

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The Port of Galveston offers sailings to Caribbean destinations including Jamaica, Grand Cayman and Mexico. MSC Seascape: Seven nights, with stops in Costa Maya, Roatán and Cozumel — from $249 Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas: Four nights in the Western Caribbean, including Cozumel — from $273 Carnival Breeze: Five nights, with stops in Cozumel and Progreso — from $316 Royal Caribbean’s Liberty of the Seas: Five-day Western Caribbean trip — from $320 Before booking, confirm whether the fare is per person, what taxes and port fees are included, and whether it requires two people sharing a cabin.

Also compare departure dates, cabin type, cancellation rules and the cost of getting to Galveston. A low fare can be a good deal—but the total price is what matters.

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