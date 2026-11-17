Wang Leehom stars in new Apple campaign for Thank You. Beach Bunny releases Vinegar single, addressing AI fears and consumerism with new tour dates announced.

Chinese artist Wang Leehom is currently starring in a new Apple campaign that is tied directly to his recent single and music video titled Thank You. This promotional effort follows the September release of the track and highlights his continued prominence in the global entertainment industry. The artist remains represented by Team Wang Records and Roc Nation, maintaining a strong partnership with these major industry entities.

Wang Leehom Career Milestones

Wang released his debut album in 2019, marking a significant turning point in his musical trajectory. Since that release, he has collaborated with a diverse array of artists including Ciara, Swae Lee, Major Lazer, Galantis, Gucci Mane, Joji, and GoldLink. These collaborations have helped solidify his status as a versatile performer with international appeal.

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His live performances have also expanded significantly, with Wang playing in major U.S. arenas. Notable venues include the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. These performances demonstrate his ability to draw large crowds to significant American music markets.

Beach Bunny Vinegar Release

The band Beach Bunny has released its debut single for the label titled Vinegar. Lead singer Lili Trifilio described the track as less of a discussion and more of a bubbling resentment directed at the mass commodification of everything in the 21st century. The song reflects deep concerns about the modern commercial landscape.

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Trifilio explained that the song was inspired by conversations shared with friends who are working in soul-sucking jobs while trying to make ends meet. She also cited fears around artificial intelligence and an ongoing frustration with mass consumerism, commercialization, and greed as key influences. The band aims to make listeners aware of the constant observation and marketing they face.

Beach Bunny refers to both lead singer Lili Trifilio and the band itself. The group also includes bassist and lead guitarist Anthony Vaccaro and drummer Jon Alvarado. The track serves as a commentary on the impossibility of escaping being marketed to and influenced by external forces.

Beach Bunny Tour Schedule

The group is embarking on a 31-date North American headline tour that begins next March. This extensive run of shows will allow the band to connect with fans across the continent. Following the North American leg, the band will undertake a 13-date U.K. and EU run.

The European tour will open for the band Weezer, starting in May. This pairing provides Beach Bunny with an opportunity to perform for larger audiences in established markets. The tour dates represent a major step forward in the band's international growth.

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Related Music Industry Updates

Other artists are also making headlines with new releases and tours. Silent Planet is currently touring the U.S. alongside Saosin, Like Moths to Flames, and Save Us. They will hit Europe alongside Resolve in January and Australia alongside Dayseeker, Jutes, and sabe6 in February.

Artists such as LOUX and McCutcheon are also releasing new singles and announcing tours. LOUX released Killing Me Slow and will open for Girl Tones and Low Cut Connie in November. McCutcheon released Dopamine on November 6 and has been booked for Country Thunder festivals next year.