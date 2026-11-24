Official inquiry into the Wang Fuk Court fire reveals substandard materials and regulatory failures caused the deadliest blaze in Hong Kong decades. Report details corporate malpractice and government oversight gaps.

Chief Executive John Lee and senior Hong Kong officials faced a harrowing review on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, following the release of a comprehensive investigation report on the Wang Fuk Court fire. This tragic inferno, which occurred on Nov. 26, 2025, claimed 168 lives and stands as the deadliest fire disaster in Hong Kong in recent memory. The official findings attribute the catastrophic loss of life to a convergence of deadly factors, including the use of substandard construction materials, deceptive maintenance practices, and severe regulatory failures.

Substandard Materials Fueled Rapid Fire Spread

The investigation committee, led by a judge, determined that the fire began on the flat roof outside two first-level apartments in Wang Cheong House. Evidence indicates that a discarded cigarette likely ignited paper debris on the roof, an area where construction workers had been smoking despite previous complaints. The presence of multiple cigarette ends and partially burnt cardboard boxes on the scene confirmed this ignition source.

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The rapid spread of the flames was significantly accelerated by non-fire-retardant scaffolding nets and canvases used in the renovation project. Experts testified that if these materials had been fire-retardant, the initial blaze would likely have self-extinguished. Additionally, foam boards covering apartment windows melted when heated, creating burning droplets that caused secondary ignition. Wind-blown embers carried the fire to neighboring buildings, engulfing seven high-rise blocks in a matter of hours.

Most of the 168 victims died from smoke inhalation rather than burns. The report highlighted that staircase windows were improperly replaced with aluminum composite panels or wooden boards to accommodate workers, which allowed smoke to infiltrate escape routes. Compounding the danger, the building's fire alarm system was shut down during the renovation, leaving residents with minimal warning or time to evacuate.

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Corporate Fraud and Regulatory Negligence Identified

The inquiry identified Will Power Architects Company and Prestige Construction & Engineering Co. as the main culprits for the disaster. These entities engaged in cutting corners by procuring non-fire-retardant scaffolding nets and failing to enforce smoking bans on site. The report found that multiple registered contractors and professionals performed no substantive work, instead signing statutory forms for a fee.

Specific evidence revealed that a month before the fire, Will Power Architects notified Prestige Construction of an upcoming government inspection. The contractor then urgently replaced the non-compliant nets at the bottom of the scaffolding solely to pass the inspection, demonstrating a deliberate intent to deceive regulators. The registered inspector responsible for supervising the repair works was criticized for rubber-stamping forms without verification.

Furthermore, the committee noted hallmarks of bid-rigging and anti-competitive conduct in the maintenance project. Police and anti-corruption authorities charged Will Power, Prestige Construction, and seven individuals, including the registered inspector, with manslaughter and conspiracy to defraud. The defendants are accused of concealing Prestige Construction's previous litigation records to fraudulently secure a contract worth more than 300 million Hong Kong dollars.

Government Oversight Failures Exposed

Beyond corporate malpractice, the report assigned fault to several government departments, including the Housing Bureau, the Buildings Department, the Fire Services Department, and the Labor Department. The investigation found that the Housing Bureau's independent checking unit failed to conduct proper investigations into the use of foam boards and the fire-retardancy of the scaffolding nets.

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Regulatory bodies also mishandled resident complaints regarding worker smoking on site. The lack of effective oversight allowed dangerous conditions to persist unchecked. The report described the situation as a perfect storm of deficiencies across every sector responsible for the execution and supervision of the works.

While two building companies have been charged and government departments were found at fault, survivors and victims' families continue to await full justice. The fire in the Tai Po district displaced thousands of residents and resulted in a death toll more than double that of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire in London. The inquiry underscores the urgent need for stricter enforcement of building safety standards and regulatory accountability in Hong Kong's construction industry.