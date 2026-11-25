Survivors of the Wang Fuk Court fire mark the one-year anniversary with grief, citing unresolved justice issues and government pressure. Key details on the blaze, victim experiences, and housing plans are provided.

Survivors of the Wang Fuk Court fire in Hong Kong are observing the first anniversary of the tragedy with profound sorrow and unresolved grievances. The disaster, which claimed 168 lives last November, continues to cast a long shadow over the residents of Wang Fuk Court, many of whom remain trapped in a cycle of mourning and bureaucratic uncertainty. As the city marks this significant date, the community grapples with the loss of loved ones and the daunting reality of their displaced future.

Survivors Share Grief Over Wang Fuk Court Fire Victims

Yip Ka-kui, a 68-year-old resident of Wang Fuk Court, maintains a painful daily ritual by sending WhatsApp voice messages to his late wife, Pak Shui-lin, knowing she will never receive them. Pak Shui-lin was one of the 168 individuals killed in the blaze that destroyed seven apartment buildings in the complex. Yip has not turned on the television, shopped in supermarkets, or taken outdoor photographs since the incident, activities he once shared with his wife. He learned to eat alone and often weeps when memories of Pak Shui-lin overwhelm him, particularly during sleepless nights past midnight.

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Yip has avoided the familiar streets of Wang Fuk Court in recent months because they are saturated with memories of the life he lost. The trauma of the event, which occurred on Nov. 26, 2025, remains fresh for the community. On that fateful day, Pak Shui-lin knocked on neighbors' doors to warn them of the approaching fire, successfully saving some residents before she perished. An official investigation later determined that the blaze was likely caused by a lit cigarette and spread rapidly due to the use of non-fire-retardant scaffolding material.

Government Action and Resident Legal Concerns

Before the fire, residents had already raised alarms about safety hazards during the building's maintenance project. Yip Ka-kui had reported workers smoking to the main contractor and lodged formal complaints with the Urban Renewal Authority. Despite these prior warnings, the disaster unfolded with devastating speed, leaving the community questioning whether adequate precautions were ever implemented to protect the residents of Wang Fuk Court.

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In the aftermath, the Hong Kong Government deemed the seven affected buildings too costly to repair efficiently and indicated a preference for demolition. This decision has left residents like Betty Ho, a 61-year-old survivor, in a state of limbo. Ho spent 18 years paying off her mortgage and had only recently begun her retirement when the fire destroyed her home. She now lives in temporary housing with a view of the ruins of Wang Fuk Court, struggling to sleep until sunrise.

Housing Displacement and Political Tensions Arise

Betty Ho returned to her apartment in May to retrieve belongings, finding the floor melted and walls severely damaged. She managed to salvage some Doraemon toys, but her vinyl records had warped and her collection of toy cars was ruined. Ho wished for the homes to be rebuilt at the original site, but the government rejected this proposal, stating that reconstruction would take approximately a decade. She intended to hang a banner expressing this wish at her old home but was stopped by police, who advised against it.

Ho expressed frustration with the restrictions placed on her personal expression, stating that she was not doing anything illegal by posting inside her own home. She felt that the Hong Kong Government had changed, becoming less accommodating to residents' voices. The government condemned actions it viewed as using the disaster to stir up chaos. Residents who posted content online or organized petitions were detained, creating a chilling effect on open discourse.

Official Stance on Lawful Commemoration Activities

Eric Chan, the Chief Secretary for Administration, stated that the government would not obstruct lawful commemoration activities but urged residents to be cautious of exploitation. He advised residents to carefully choose which activities to participate in. The government maintained that Hong Kong is governed by the rule of law and that any non-violating activity may proceed. However, authorities did not address specific questions regarding the removal of posters or the arrests of residents.

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The arrests of two outspoken Wang Fuk Court residents over fraud allegations unrelated to the fire further intensified fears within the community. Police declined to comment on the case as it entered judicial proceedings. As residents plan to offer flowers and hold religious commemorations on Thursday, they continue to seek justice and clarity on their housing future while navigating the complex political landscape surrounding the Wang Fuk Court tragedy.