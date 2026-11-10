WandaVision Finale Teaser Hints at Billy Maximoff Return

A new WandaVision episode teaser suggests Billy Maximoff returns in the finale. Discover what the line about family reveals about the MCU character and the show's conclusion.

A brand-new teaser for the WandaVision finale has convinced many viewers that a major Marvel Cinematic Universe character will return in the final episode currently streaming on Disney+. The recent promotional material features a specific comment from the character Vision that has sparked intense debate regarding the survival of Billy Maximoff.

The series finale is already approaching its end, with the concluding episode dropping tonight on Disney+. Ahead of this release, fans have been closely analyzing every frame of the new teaser for clues about the fate of the Maximoff family and the broader implications for the MCU.

Also read WandaVision Spin-off VisionQuest Confirms The Client Is Ultron's Human Avatar In Penultimate Episode

The Vision and Tommy Bond Deepens

The narrative has centered on Vision and Tommy Maximoff reuniting and making sense of their incredibly complex identities largely through their father and son bond. The penultimate episode last week just saw that taken even further, with Vision going through a series of interactions in which he solidified this relationship.

This cemented dynamic seems to set the stage for Vision and Tommy to now confront the greatest threat they have encountered on the show so far: the Client. This antagonist is expected to prove considerably more dangerous than Jocasta, requiring Vision, Tommy, and the team of AIs to stop him.

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Familial References Point to Billy's Return

The new teaser suggests that they might be joined by one other very powerful character, based on one Vision line in the teaser, and it means an even better family reunion. While much of the show has centered on Vision and Tommy reconnecting, there have been increasingly frequent references to Wanda and Billy.

In terms of the latter, surprisingly little has actually been said, although Vision did reference Billy being Tommy's brother and having adored him. In the last episode, Vision listed him as among the people he has lost. Presumably, both Vision and Tommy believe that Billy is dead, as there would not be much reason to suspect otherwise.

Trilogy Conclusion and Character Fate

Neither character knows how Tommy was brought back, and it is fair to assume they would not think this could have happened to both of them. Their means of survival were not the same, as Billy was actually the reason Tommy survived, a fact shown in previous episodes. However, Vision's reference in the new teaser to defeating this new threat as a family has fans convinced that Billy will finally be returning to the screen.

This would certainly make sense, as the narrative ended with Billy and Agatha setting off to find Tommy. This would close that loop and therefore make good on the promise that this is the end of the trilogy. The return would allow the characters to confront the Client as a complete family unit.

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Wanda's Absence and Showrunner Risk

Many fans are going to see the teaser and the online chatter and wonder, what about Wanda? Sadly, it seems very unlikely that the production is bringing her back for the main finale. That would be a massive reveal and certainly would not be done justice by one single episode.

The only realistic possibility for Wanda, it seems, is that she could be shown in a post-credits scene or, at the very least, referenced in dialogue. Meanwhile, other Marvel projects continue to face high stakes, such as The Rings of Power showrunner revealing the big risk Season 3 is taking with some characters.