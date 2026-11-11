WandaVision Finale Reveals Billy and Tommy Return in MCU

The WandaVision finale confirms the return of Billy Maximoff and Tommy Maximoff, setting up future Avengers: Doomsday storylines involving Scarlet Witch and Doctor Doom.

The conclusion of the Disney+ series WandaVision has officially confirmed the return of two pivotal characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Billy Maximoff, portrayed by Joe Locke, and Tommy Maximoff, played by Ruaridh Mollica, have been established as living entities within the broader narrative framework. This development resolves long-standing fan speculation regarding the fate of the children created by Wanda Maximoff during the events of the show.

Tommy Saves Vision From Virgil Horton

In the final moments of the series, Tommy Maximoff takes decisive action to protect his father, Vision, from a lethal threat. The antagonist threatening Vision is identified as Virgil Horton, also known as The Client, who was previously hired by Paladin to capture the synthetic being. During this critical sequence, Tommy utilizes his speed powers to execute a last-second rescue, ensuring Vision survives the encounter with Horton.

Also read WandaVision Finale Teaser Hints at Billy Maximoff Return

Billy Maximoff Joins The Final Battle

Tommy Maximoff makes the drastic decision to contact his brother, Billy, by recreating the drowning incident that originally allowed him to resurrect in the body of Thomas Shepherd. Billy answers this call and immediately joins the final confrontation between Vision, his sons, and the villains Ultron and Virgil Horton. Josephine Carrington, also known as Jocasta, supports the antagonists in this conflict, but the family manages to defeat them despite Vision suffering critical processor damage.

Ultron And Jocasta Future Implications

A post-credits scene titled VisionQuest reveals that Ultron has survived the climactic showdown after Vision convinced him not to unleash nanobots against humanity. Ultron steals Virgil Horton's appearance as a human avatar and roams the world to understand humanity, carrying Jocasta's hard drive and nanobots. Actress T'Nia Miller, who plays Jocasta, previously expressed interest in an Ultron and Jocasta spinoff when discussing her character's role in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.

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Elizabeth Olsen Returns For Avengers Doomsday

Another post-credits scene confirms that Elizabeth Olsen will reprise her role as Wanda Maximoff in the upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. Rumors suggest that other witches involved may include Doctor Strange's ally Clea, played by Charlize Theron. The narrative setup implies that Wanda might be fighting for or against Doctor Doom, potentially aiding in the creation of Battleworld given her experience with self-made fantasy realities.

Family Dynamics In The Multiverse Saga

The integration of Billy and Tommy into the main timeline suggests they will play instrumental roles in redeeming Wanda and restoring their family unit. Their unique experiences living in a reality constructed by Wanda make them key figures in the ongoing Multiverse Saga. Fans can expect these characters to remain central to the emotional arcs surrounding Scarlet Witch and her magical abilities in future MCU projects.