WandaVision Episode 7 Theory: Client Revealed as Jim Hammond

New fan theory suggests The Client in WandaVision is actually the Human Torch Jim Hammond, seeking to possess Vision's body for resurrection.

The seventh episode of the Marvel series WandaVision, titled Immolation, premiered on Disney+ with a specific release schedule that left only two installments remaining for viewers. A compelling new theory circulating online proposes that the mysterious figure known as The Client is actually Jim Hammond, also recognized as the Human Torch. This identification would fundamentally alter the narrative trajectory regarding The Client's motivations and his specific interest in the character Vision.

Client Identity Linked To First Synthezoid

Fans analyzing the show have noted that The Client hinted at intentions to make Vision more real, though the exact meaning of this statement remained ambiguous until now. Early speculation suggested The Client might be Ultron or Jocasta, but these theories have been dismissed as the plot progresses. Instead, attention has shifted toward Jim Hammond, who holds the distinction of being the first synthezoid in the Marvel Comics universe. This connection provides a fresh perspective on the enigmatic antagonist's goals and methods.

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Body Takeover Strategy Explained

The theory posits that Jim Hammond is actively seeking Vision and requires him to arrive intact because he intends to take over Vision's physical form. Audiences have previously witnessed how characters like Ultron can inhabit bodies to their advantage, suggesting Hammond aims for a similar but permanent takeover. By possessing Vision, Hammond could effectively resurrect himself, aligning with earlier references to giving Vision a heart and soul as part of a larger strategic plan.

Comics History And Visual Clues

Marvel Comics history supports this connection, as Ultron originally used Hammond's body as a baseline when creating Vision. The show has repeatedly invoked Hammond and his creator, Phineas Horton, while a picture of the Human Torch appears within Vision's Mindspace. These visual and narrative cues add up to suggest a deliberate link between the current events and the legacy of the original android. The episode title Immolation further hints at destruction or sacrifice by fire, which ties into Hammond's elemental origins and potential fate.

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Impact On Character Arcs Moving Forward

This revelation would significantly impact the character arcs of Vision, Tommy, Billy, and Wanda, especially given Wanda's death in the storyline. Viewers have expressed strong desires to see these characters reunited eventually, making any threat to Vision's existence highly consequential. While it remains unclear what or who will be immolated, many hope the term does not refer to Vision himself. The series has renewed interest in these characters, and understanding The Client's true identity is crucial for predicting future developments.

Speculation On Future Plot Developments

As the series approaches its conclusion, fans are eager to share their thoughts on whether The Client is indeed Jim Hammond or another entity. The clues provided throughout the episodes support the idea that Hammond is orchestrating events from behind the scenes. Whether this theory proves accurate or serves as a red herring, it highlights the complex layers of mystery woven into the narrative. The final episodes will likely resolve these questions, providing closure to the ongoing investigation into The Client's true nature.