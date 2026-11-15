Wanda Maximoff Returns in Doctor Doom Post-Credits Scene

Terry Matalas explains Wanda Maximoffs post-credits return in The Fantastic Firsts Day. Victor Von Doom awakens the Scarlet Witch for future Marvel projects.

Wanda Maximoff has officially returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Her reappearance occurs in a post-credit scene from The Fantastic Firsts episode titled First Steps. The sequence reveals the villain Victor Von Doom uncovering the Scarlet Witch from the earth. He explicitly commands her to awaken so he can claim her power. This moment confirms the character remains active within the current narrative.

Matalas Explains Creative Vision

Terry Matalas served as the showrunner responsible for the episode. He stated that bringing back Wanda Maximoff was essential for resolving continuity issues. The team discussed numerous methods to reintegrate her into the storyline. Matalas noted that the final approach offered the strongest promise for future developments. The collaborative effort to finalize this scene proceeded with remarkable speed.

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The showrunner previously considered earlier placements for her appearance. He explored concepts involving dreamlike sequences during the main narrative. However, those options risked diverting focus from Vision. The primary objective was to keep the episode centered on Vision. The post-credit slot provided the ideal solution for addressing Wanda.

Impact on Audience Reception

The scene generated significant reactions from early critics. These reviewers received access to the episode prior to its public release. Marvel Studios made the final decision to include the scene just as the episode debuted. This timing ensured the entire audience experienced the shock simultaneously. The reveal overshadowed previous emotional moments within the Ultravision segment.

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Vision recalling Wanda during his internal processing created a memorable moment. Viewers found the brief glimpse of her character emotionally resonant. This visual memory completely captured the attention of the audience. The subsequent post-credit scene amplified the intensity of that revelation.

Implications for Future Storylines

Wanda Maximoff will not serve as a main feature in the current series. The production is already managing an extensive roster of characters. Her role appears to be supportive of Victor Von Doom. Her specific powers remain unclear in this new context.

Speculation points toward her involvement in upcoming X-Men sagas. The narrative connection between Wanda and Magneto suggests a familial link. This potential storyline could reshape the wider Marvel universe. The return of this character signals continued interest in her abilities.