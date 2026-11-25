Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton, whose 2016 wrong-number text sparked a decade-long bond, have signed a Lifetime movie deal. Discover details on the film and their enduring friendship.

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton have officially secured a new movie deal with Lifetime to dramatize their decade-long friendship that began with a viral wrong-number text in 2016. The pair, who have maintained a close bond through significant life milestones, announced the project while reflecting on their unique connection that has captivated audiences for years. The agreement marks the culmination of their journey from strangers to chosen family, solidifying their story as a permanent part of holiday pop culture history.

The Origin of the Viral Thanksgiving Text

The story began in 2016 when Wanda Dench, an Arizona grandmother, mistakenly sent a text message to Jamal Hinton. She intended the invitation to her grandson for Thanksgiving but instead reached the then-17-year-old. Hinton accepted the invite, viewing it as a half-joke, and the interaction launched a friendship that has lasted more than ten years. This initial exchange has since become known as one of America's most beloved holiday traditions, illustrating how a simple digital error can lead to a profound human connection.

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Deepening Bonds Through Life Challenges

Over the last decade, Dench and Hinton have navigated numerous personal milestones together. Hinton watched Dench navigate the loss of her husband to complications from COVID-19, while Dench supported Hinton through his marriage. Their relationship evolved into a sibling-like dynamic, with Dench describing their bond as a soul connection that transcended typical friendship. This emotional depth has allowed them to share not just holiday meals, but also the profound joys and sorrows of adult life.

Battling Breast Cancer and Public Support

The friendship faced a new challenge in 2024 when Dench received a breast cancer diagnosis. Despite this health crisis, the support from the public has remained strong. Dench recently shared that she is cancer-free following a mammogram, expressing her gratitude for her health and the continued encouragement she receives. Social media followers frequently ask about their plans, with many expressing concern and hope that the duo will continue their tradition despite her illness.

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Lifetime Deal and Future Holiday Plans

The new Lifetime movie deal aims to capture the heartwarming essence of their relationship. Dench noted that she initially expected their story to be a fleeting moment of fame but was surprised by its longevity. The duo has already begun discussions with writers to develop the script, ensuring the film remains a feel-good narrative. They hope the movie will be released by next Thanksgiving, continuing the annual anticipation that has built up over the years.

Celebrating the End of an Era

As the couple prepares for the upcoming holidays, they acknowledge that their expanding extended families are pulling them in different directions. They are currently finalizing their plans, with a backup option to meet for lunch on the day before or after Thanksgiving. Hinton expressed that their story resonates because it shows how strangers can become family, a message that continues to inspire people worldwide to find connection in unexpected places.