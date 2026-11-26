Lifetime has secured rights to produce a film about Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton, whose viral Thanksgiving friendship began with a mistaken text in 2016.

Wanda Dench and Jamal Hinton have secured a cinematic partnership with the television network Lifetime to dramatize their decade-long friendship. The production deal centers on the two individuals who formed an unlikely bond after Dench mistakenly texted Hinton an invitation to Thanksgiving dinner in 2016. The project aims to capture the enduring nature of their relationship, which has become an annual tradition and a source of national warmth.

Lifetime Announces Thanksgiving Movie Production

Lifetime is currently developing the film under the working title The Thanksgiving Grandma with a target release date in November 2027. Jack Leslie, the producer behind the project, confirmed the timeline and his commitment to bringing this heartwarming narrative to the screen. The announcement marks a significant milestone for Dench, 69, and Hinton, 27, who have maintained their connection for over ten years despite initial predictions that their story would be a fleeting viral moment.

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Dench previously expressed surprise to CNN that the media interest in their friendship has persisted annually rather than fading quickly. The production represents the culmination of a pitch that Leslie first approached Dench with on Facebook in 2018. At that time, Leslie was working for Netflix and intended to produce a film based on their interaction, but the project stalled due to corporate downsizing within the streaming giant.

Origins of a Viral Thanksgiving Tradition

The story began in 2016 when Dench attempted to text her grandson about Thanksgiving plans but accidentally sent the message to Hinton, then a high school senior. Hinton replied jokingly asking if he could still get a plate of food, to which Dench responded that grandmas feed everyone. Hinton attended the meal, and the digital exchange went viral when he posted it online.

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What started as a one-time event evolved into a consistent tradition, with the pair sharing Thanksgiving dinner every year since. Their friendship has been documented through various media appearances and brand partnerships, including a collaboration with Green Giant in 2023. That partnership celebrated both the centennial of the food brand and the tenth anniversary of Dench and Hinton's friendship.

Evolving Narratives and Personal Challenges

Jack Leslie noted that the initial narrative focus shifted from racial relations to personal resilience as the years passed. When Leslie first pitched the story in 2016, the context included the Black Lives Matter movement and broader societal reckonings. Dench indicated that the original concept for a Netflix film would have emphasized these political dynamics, but the current production under Lifetime will focus on their mutual support.

The intervening decade has brought significant life changes for both individuals. Dench lost her husband, Lonnie, to COVID-19 in April 2020 and received a cancer diagnosis in 2024. Meanwhile, Hinton married a longtime friend, Mikaela, in early 2026. The screenplay will explore how they have supported each other through these profound personal losses and milestones.

Screenplay Development and Filming Plans

Leslie is collaborating with screenwriter Glen Dolman to craft the script for the upcoming film. Dolman recently visited Dench's home for a weekend to gather insights and deepen his understanding of their dynamic. The production aims to portray the authenticity of their connection rather than relying on staged interactions or external dramatizations.

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Principal photography is scheduled to take place in either the Phoenix metropolitan area or New Mexico during the spring season. The film will serve as a testament to the power of human connection and the unexpected ways in which communities can form. Lifetime's commitment to a 2027 release provides ample time for the production team to refine the narrative and capture the emotional depth of Dench and Hinton's journey.

Hinton has consistently described his initial response to Dench's invitation as a spontaneous decision made while taking a math test. He noted the hesitation he felt but ultimately chose to embrace the opportunity to meet her. This moment of openness set in motion a relationship that has provided mutual comfort and joy for more than a decade.

The announcement has generated enthusiasm among fans who have followed their story since the original text exchange. The film offers a rare glimpse into a bond that has withstood the test of time and changing social landscapes. As production moves forward, Dench and Hinton continue to honor their tradition, ensuring that the source material for the film remains vibrant and real.