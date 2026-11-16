Wanamaker Building Renovation Delays Holiday Traditions to 2028 While Philly Celebrates Winter Events

Construction on the Wanamaker Building will postpone the return of the Light Show and Dickens Village until 2028, while Philadelphia's holiday season continues with extended hours for the Christmas Village, new food options, and running events at Dilworth Park.

The developers bringing brand new apartments, as well as retail and office space to the Wanamaker Building said that the holiday tradition will return once construction is complete.

From new restaurants to the return of holiday traditions, NBC10’s Andrew Rowan shares what’s planned for the historic Wanamaker Building. That's right, the Wanamaker Light Show and Dickens Village will not run for the next two Christmases yet-to-come.

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"It's going to be a very important part of what's coming back in 2028. The organ, the light show, the Eagle. It's something that we're really excited to bring back because the holiday season here at Wanamaker is an important part of everyone's lives," Burke said. Philly's Christmas Village will return to LOVE and Dilworth Park this year with two extra days of opening.

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Traditionally, the village has opened on Thanksgiving and then closed after Christmas, but it will remain open until Dec. 27 this year,Newly designed mugs, including a limited edition heart-shaped mug New eats, such as a Chesapeake crab-loaded baked potatoes and an entire booth dedicated to mac and cheese New adult beverages, including a toasted marshmallow martini, as well as limited-edition bock and kölsch, which are brewed by Brewery TechneThe ice rink, Wintergarden and Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market opened at Dilworth Park on Friday, Nov. 13. The ice rink will run until Feb. 21, 2027.

Tickets cost $8 for children 10 and younger, and $10 for everyone else. The Wintergarden will run until March 28, 2027, and the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will close on Jan. 1, 2027.