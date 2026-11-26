Critics review Disney's animated fantasy Hexed, featuring Walton Goggins. Rotten Tomatoes score rises to 68% as reviews praise the voice cast while noting narrative flaws.

Walton Goggins has delivered another compelling voice performance in Disney's animated fantasy film Hexed, which is currently screening in theaters worldwide. The actor, best known to global audiences for his leading role as the Ghoul in the hit Prime Video series Fallout, brings his distinctive vocal talent to this new family-friendly project. Hexed marks the latest entry in Goggins' extensive portfolio of voice acting roles that span several decades of animation history.

Goggins Animation Career Highlights

Walton Goggins has maintained a consistent presence in the voice-over industry since he began his acting career in 1989. His animated resume includes a recurring role as Cecil Stedman in the popular series Invincible, alongside appearances in Marvel's What If...? where he portrayed Sonny Burch. Additional voice credits feature work in American Dad!, the character Hendricks in the 2021 film Spirit Untamed, and a cameo in the extended cut of Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. This new venture into Disney's Hexed continues his trajectory as a versatile voice actor in major studio productions.

Also read Walton Goggins Starred in Disney's Hexed Which Earns 69 Percent Rating

Critical Reception and Score Analysis

Disney's Hexed debuted with a 67 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, which has since inched upward to 68 percent as more aggregated critic reviews were added. Taylor Gates of Collider awarded the film a 7 out of 10 rating, highlighting the strong performances of Steinfeld and Rashida Jones as a mother-daughter duo. Gates also praised the visual aesthetic of the movie, noting its artistic merit. However, the review pointed out that the climax felt convoluted and drawn out, creating an overstimulating experience for some viewers.

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Divergent Opinions on Film Quality

Industry critics remain divided on whether Hexed justifies a trip to the cinema despite its imperfections. Some reviewers argue that Walton Goggins steals the show with his energetic performance, elevating the material above its script. Conversely, other critics have labeled the film as forgettable and reliant on tired clichés common in the fantasy genre. The debate highlights a split between audiences who appreciate voice acting craftsmanship and those seeking a more innovative narrative structure.

Release Status and Viewer Availability

Hexed is now available for viewing in theaters, allowing general audiences to form their own opinions on Walton Goggins' latest animated role. The film's release coincides with the ongoing popularity of Goggins' live-action work on Prime Video, suggesting a cross-platform appeal for his fanbase. While the Rotten Tomatoes score of 68 percent indicates mixed but generally positive reception, the final verdict on its quality remains subjective. Viewers interested in animated fantasy with strong voice casts are encouraged to watch the film directly rather than relying solely on critical aggregation.