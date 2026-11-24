Disney animated fantasy Hexed receives 69 percent Rotten Tomatoes score. Walton Goggins, Hailee Steinfeld and cast star in new film releasing November 27.

Disney animated fantasy film Hexed has officially secured a critic score of 69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes ahead of its theatrical release on November 27. The movie features Walton Goggins alongside Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Jodie Foster, Stephen Fry, and Dan Stevens in a cast of notable talent.

Hexed Rotten Tomatoes Rating Details

The film currently holds a fresh aggregate rating based on 45 collected reviews from professional critics. This score indicates a generally positive reception from reviewers who have evaluated the movie prior to its wide public debut later this month. The rating serves as a strong indicator of the critical consensus surrounding the studio's latest animated offering.

Also read Disney Animation Shifts Strategy as 'Hexed' Tests New Direction

Hailee Steinfeld Critical Streak Continues

Hailee Steinfeld maintains an eight-year streak of receiving positive reviews for her film roles following this latest achievement. Her previous film Pitch Perfect 3 ended this run by receiving an unfortunate 29 percent rating on the same platform. That particular project failed to captivate audiences and critics alike, marking a distinct low point in her recent career trajectory. Since that release, Steinfeld has consistently delivered projects that resonate well with industry evaluators.

Steinfeld has established herself as a reliable lead in both independent and major studio productions over the past decade. Her consistent performance quality has helped her rise in Hollywood alongside co-stars like Walton Goggins and Jodie Foster. The actress brings a level of commitment to her animated roles that translates well into critical acclaim. This new rating reinforces her status as a versatile talent capable of carrying major franchise entries.

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Plot And Magical Witch Realm

The narrative follows an unconventional teenage girl who discovers secret magical abilities within her own life. Once these powers are unleashed, she is hurtled into a vast witch realm called Hexe. The story focuses on her journey as she navigates this new and dangerous world of supernatural forces. Her mother joins her in this quest to uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

The dynamic between the daughter and her mother drives the emotional core of the film. Walton Goggins and the rest of the ensemble cast provide depth to the characters within this magical setting. The animation style brings the realm of Hexe to life with vivid imagery and detailed creature designs. Stephen Fry and Dan Stevens add gravitas to the supporting roles within the witch community.

Cast And Future Outlook

Rashida Jones and Jodie Foster lend their distinct voices to key characters in this animated adventure. Their involvement adds a layer of prestige to the production and attracts a broader audience base. The film represents a significant entry in Disney's current lineup of animated features for the upcoming season.

Theatrical release on November 27 will allow general audiences to experience the story firsthand. Critics have already set a positive tone for the film with its 69 percent score. This foundation suggests a strong potential for box office success and long-term popularity. Fans of fantasy adventures and animated features are expected to embrace the new world created by the studio.