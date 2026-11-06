Walter Gibson's Copy of Super-Magician Comics V2 #1, at Auction

Blackstone the Magician's comic book career took some fascinating twists and turns, and includes Shadow creator Walter Gibson.

Walter Gibson helped launch Blackstone into comics, writing the debut and linking stage magic to Golden Age storytelling. Harry Blackstone Sr. used comic book premiums to boost matinees, making Super-Magician Comics a clever promotional success.

Walter Gibson filled Super-Magician Comics with magical lore, blending Blackstone adventures with history and exotic settings.. was one of the most famous and successful magicians of his or any era. At the age of 13, Blackstone was inspired by seeing legendary magicianperform in Chicago in 1898. Blackstone's career spanned more than four decades, during which he toured extensively throughout the United States and Canada.

Also read London Girls Have Mastered the Art of Winter Layering—Here's How to Copy Them

He helped to popularize magic as an entertainment form in the twentieth century, and he was very effective at marketing himself with the help of Shadow creatorand Blackstone, and writing comics and a radio show based on the fictional adventures of Blackstone. It was Gibson who suggested that Blackstone get into the comic book business with Shadow publisher Street & Smith, and the result was. , described how the original Street & Smith Blackstone comic book series came about.

"Since the average run of a comic book was 200,000 copies in those days, Gibson made the proposition particularly attractive to the publishers by offering to have my father buy 50,000 of the press run at five cents per copy . My father, in turn, would offer these comics as a premium to children at his matinees, and the theatre managers would pay half the newsstand price of the comics distributed for this promotion.

Advertisement

For an additional nickel a ticket, the theatres' business was increased and the books thus cost my father nothing. Gibson wrote the first issue on the train from Boston to New York, and the Street and Smith editors were delighted with the adventures he had concocted.

"issue ran into some objections from rival comic book publishers after that first issue. Most notably, David McKay Company had been publishing a successful monthly comic book series titledlasted until the March 1946 cover-dated issue, when a fictional magician called Nigel Elliman was abruptly created to replace him in the series.

Per a 1972 letter, Gibson states that he had a contract dispute with Street & Smith at that time and"quit and went on the road with Blackstone the Magician for that season and part of the next," which seems a likely reason for Blackstone's exit from that publisher. What would follow was a historically unusual sequence of events for a comic book property of that era.

) over the years, Gibson used his well-known knowledge of the history of magic to a great effect during this series, typically pairing a given location throughout the world with a relevant but often obscure bit of magical lore based on that location. Of the 10 Universal copies on the CGC census, three grade 7.5 and two grade higher.

Additionally, this copy is labeled as coming from the estate of Walter B. Gibson. An example of Gibson leaning into his greatest strengths with the history of magic, there's aSuper-Magician Comics Vol. 2 #1 Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions. Co-founder and Creative director of Bleeding Cool parent company Avatar Press since 1996. Bleeding Cool Managing Editor, tech and data wrangler, and has been with Bleeding Cool since its 2009 beginnings.

Advertisement

Wrote extensively about the comic book industry for Wizard Magazine 1992-1996. At Avatar Press, has helped publish works by Alan Moore, George R.R. Martin, Garth Ennis, and others. Vintage paper collector, advisor to the Overstreet Price Guide Update 1991-1995.

The Black Bat vs Batman Feud Hits Comics, Exciting Comics 1 at Auction In late 1939, it appeared that pulp hero the Black Bat would be heading to comic books, and there's a glimpse of that in Exciting Comics #1. Dick Briefer put his Frankenstein monster through its paces in the Prize Comics run, including the Prize superheroes vs the monster.

A 1951 Sherlock Holmes exhibit and a 1946 issue of Captain America inspired the weird tale of the Mind Monster in Doll Man #42. The year before William Moulton Marston and H. G. Peter introduced Wonder Woman in All-Star Comics #8, Super-Mystery Comics #2 featured his previous claim to fame.1940s Target Comics #2 from Novelty Press features work by Tarpé Mills, Carl Burgos, Jack Cole, and Joe Simon, with a cover by Bill Everett.

The Black Bat vs Batman Feud Hits Comics, Exciting Comics 1 at Auction In late 1939, it appeared that pulp hero the Black Bat would be heading to comic books, and there's a glimpse of that in Exciting Comics #1. Dick Briefer put his Frankenstein monster through its paces in the Prize Comics run, including the Prize superheroes vs the monster. Tom Scioli Writes and Draws The Myth of 8-Opus from Image Comics