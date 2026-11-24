Walt Disney Animation Studios unveils Hexed, a new feature starring Hailee Steinfeld, Jodie Foster, and Rashida Jones, exploring family magic and destiny in the realm of Hexe.

Walt Disney Animation Studios has officially announced the release of its latest original feature film, Disney's Hexe d, timed perfectly for the upcoming holiday season. The studio invites families to embark on a magical journey into the realm of Hexe, a fantastical setting that serves as the backdrop for this new cinematic adventure. The film features a high-profile cast bringing the characters to life through voice acting, focusing on a narrative centered around magic, family secrets, and destiny.

Core Plot And Voice Cast Details

The story follows Billie, a young girl who discovers she possesses incredible supernatural powers. Hailee Steinfeld provides the voice for Billie, describing her character as unconventional and complex as she navigates the challenges of her abilities. The narrative expands to include Jodie Foster as the villainous Queen Celeste, establishing a clear conflict between the protagonists and the antagonist of the story. Rashida Jones voices Alice, Billie's overprotective mother, adding emotional depth to the central relationship.

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Alice has spent years attempting to shield her daughter from a world that seems determined to force Billie back into her magical heritage. However, as Billie enters her teenage years, her powers become too potent to suppress. This loss of control draws both mother and daughter back to the realm of Hexe, where they must confront family mysteries that are deeply intertwined with the destiny of the realm itself.

Stakeholder Career Reflections

In a recent interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, the three main stars discussed their professional journeys and personal preferences beyond the studio lot. The conversation revealed which television shows they wish had received additional seasons and which projects they would choose to revisit if they could travel back in time. These insights provide a glimpse into the personal tastes of the actors who are headlining this major animated release.

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Jodie Foster expressed a strong desire to see another season of the acclaimed series Breaking Bad. Although she admitted she had never watched the show previously, she emphasized that the characters and circumstances were so compelling that she would want to spend more time in that specific narrative space. She noted that the show concluded in a way that did not easily allow for a continuation, making her wish for an extension purely hypothetical.

Hailee Steinfeld shared her love for the series Peaky Blinders, noting that while a movie sequel is currently in production set in the 1940s or 1950s, she would have preferred one more season of the original television run. Rashida Jones cited Freaks and Geeks as her choice, praising the show for changing the dark comedy genre after its single season was cut short. She believed there were many more stories to tell, though she acknowledged the risk of ruining a flawless first season with a second.

Impact On Audiences And Future Steps

The release of Disney's Hexed represents a significant addition to the studio's recent portfolio of animated features. By combining established Hollywood talent with a fresh story about magical powers and family dynamics, the studio aims to attract a broad demographic of holiday moviegoers. The film's focus on the tension between protection and destiny resonates with universal themes, potentially increasing its appeal across different age groups.

For fans of the cast members, the film offers a new platform to see Steinfeld, Foster, and Jones collaborate in a fantasy setting. Their previous work in various genres has built a dedicated following, and their involvement in this project suggests a high level of production quality and storytelling ambition. The holiday release window positions the film to compete for viewer attention during one of the busiest periods for cinema attendance.

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Parenthood Lessons And Villain Roles

Beyond the discussion of television preferences, the interview also touched on the personal lessons learned by the actors since becoming parents. The trio shared insights on how parenthood has influenced their perspectives on life and their careers. These personal reflections add a layer of authenticity to their public personas and provide context for their choices in project selection.

Jodie Foster also addressed the unique nature of her career, specifically revealing why she was rarely considered for villainous roles until recently. Her casting as Queen Celeste in Disney's Hexed marks a notable shift in how the industry and audiences perceive her acting range. This revelation highlights her versatility as an actress and the evolving opportunities available to veteran performers in the animation space.