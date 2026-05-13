Walrus Magnus Resurfaces After His Epic Scotland to Norway Swim, Looks TIRED

Magnus was snapped looking worn-out after his epic swim across the North Sea, causing concern among locals, until Norwegian photographer Åge Jakobsen confirmed he's alive and well. The 8ft sea mammal is showing off in a picturesque Norwegian harbour.

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Seeing the sights of Scotland can be tiring at the best of times\...



but finishing your holiday with a 400-mile swim would be pushing it.



Now it appears that after touring different harbours throughout the Highlands Magnus the walrus has finally moved on to distant waters.

The 8ft-long sea mammal was photographed lazing in the sun in Buerholmen harbour in southern Norway, and, unsurprisingly, looking a little worn-out after his epic journey.



He was taking a well-earned rest after visiting the Moray Firth, where he became a bit of a local celebrity, popping up in harbours in Hopeman, Findochty, Lossiemouth and Macduff after first being sighted on the Isle of Stronsay, in Orkney.

Magnus takes a well-earned rest after his swim from Scotland to Norway

Magnus has resurfaced in picturesque Buerholmen in southern Norwa





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