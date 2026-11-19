Surging diesel and transportation costs had added about $2 billion in incremental expenses this year, Walmart’s CEO said.

even as strong growth in its delivery and membership businesses prompted the retailer to raise annual forecasts ahead of the crucial holiday shopping season. , reported a 5.2% rise in third-quarter revenue to $188.84 billion, beating expectations.

It now expects fiscal 2027 net sales to grow 4.9% to 5.2%, up from its previous forecast of 4% to 5%, but still below analysts’ expectations for growth of 5.5%, according to data compiled by LSEG. The world’s largest retailer reported a 5.2% rise in third-quarter revenue to $188.84 billion, beating expectations.

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CEO John Furner said surging diesel and transportation costs had added about $2 billion in incremental expenses this year and could hamper efforts to keep prices low as consumers head into the holiday shopping season.

“We will do everything we can in terms of efficiency,” Furner said on a post-earnings call, adding that pricing “really depends on transportation costs and input costs as we move forward. ” Walmart has cut prices on thousands of grocery and general merchandise items this year as Americans seek cheaper options amid high inflation and an Iran War that has pushed up fuel prices.

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Rising freight and logistics costs have squeezed profits across the retail and consumer goods industries, though Walmart has partly offset the impact through nearly $3 billion in tariff refunds, Furner said. CEO John Furner said surging diesel and transportation costs had added about $2 billion in incremental expenses this year and could hamper efforts to keep prices low as consumers start holiday shopping.

“It’s game time,” Furner said, noting that Walmart had sold 1 million more Thanksgiving turkeys than a year earlier after cutting the price of itsThe retailer has leaned on its stores as “digital fulfillment nodes” for e-commerce orders and its higher-margin third-party marketplace, which posted gains during the quarter. Walmart now expects fiscal 2027 net sales to grow 4.9% to 5.2%, up from its previous forecast of 4% to 5%, but still below analysts’ expectations for growth of 5.5%.

“The margin story is outrunning the traffic story right now,” said David Wagner, head of equity at Aptus Capital Advisors. Walmart raised its annual adjusted earnings forecast to $2.84 to $2.89 per share from $2.80 to $2.87 previously. Rising freight and logistics costs have squeezed profits across the retail and consumer goods industries, though Walmart has partly offset the impact through nearly $3 billion in tariff refunds, Furner said.

Adjusted earnings of 65 cents per share edged past estimates, while operating expenses rose 5% to $40.01 billion. Walmart shares fell about 1%. The stock has gained about 14% this year and is on track for a fourth straight annual gain. The world's largest retailer reported a 5.2% rise in third-quarter revenue to $188.84 billion, beating expectations.

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CEO John Furner said surging diesel and transportation costs had added about $2 billion in incremental expenses this year and could hamper efforts to keep prices low as consumers start holiday shopping. Walmart now expects fiscal 2027 net sales to grow 4.9% to 5.2%, up from its previous forecast of 4% to 5%, but still below analysts' expectations for growth of 5.5%.

Rising freight and logistics costs have squeezed profits across the retail and consumer goods industries, though Walmart has partly offset the impact through nearly $3 billion in tariff refunds, Furner said.