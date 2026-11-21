Walmart shoppers were stocking up on emergency supplies following a string of technology outages that fueled anxiety among Americans across the country.

National security expert sounds alarm on ‘compute crisis’Walmart shoppers stock up on water, propane after US tech outages Walmart said U.S. shoppers stocked up on bottled water, propane and camping gear amid panic buying after a string of recent technology outages.were stocking up on numerous emergency supplies following a series of technology outages that disrupted day-to-day activities and alarmed Americans across the country.

Shoppers loaded their carts with propane, bottled water and camping gear, a Walmart spokesperson told Reuters.

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"We have seen a small amount of that. Certainly, categories like jug bottled water or propane are selling at higher comps with that concern, but it’s really relatively small to our overall business. It’s worth noting that oftentimes when we see that, it’s a pull forward of future demand," Walmart's Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey told Yahoo Finance.

The retailer also raised its annual sales and profit forecasts on Thursday, anticipating growth in its delivery and membership as it prepares for the holiday shopping season. Walmart is the largest retailer to report the uptick in emergency supply purchases, but other companies said they experienced similar sales in response to the outages.

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Costco and Tractor Supply are among the other retailers to see an increase in demand amid a wave of apparent panic buying. About 21 of the 26 high-ticket generators Costco offers on its website were completely sold out as of Sunday night, according to a note released by Mizuho Securities on Monday. Among the wiped-out inventory were massive whole-home backup systems priced as high as nearly $7,000.

, and apocalyptic concerns flaring up across social media have all contributed to increased emergency prep sales at ," Mizuho Securities analyst David Bellinger said in the note. The buying spree has helped put Costco on pace for rare double-digit U.S. sales growth this month, marking a level not seen since mid-2022.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE Meanwhile, Tractor Supply said sales of products like generators, liquid storage tanks and propane accessories are trending higher this year, the company told Bloomberg News. For the first time, shoppers are buying these products at a higher rate than across other product groups.

This comes shortly after a series of disruptions hit the U.S. within days, including a Microsoft outage, a nationwide ground stop caused by an air traffic control failure, a United Airlines technology breakdown and software problems that disrupted some JPMorgan Chase services.