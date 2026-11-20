Walmart reports increased sales of emergency supplies following widespread tech failures at Microsoft and the FAA. Analysis reveals sharp rises in water and food purchases as consumers prepare for potential disruptions.

Walmart has documented a significant spike in panic buying across its stores following a series of major technology outages that disrupted critical infrastructure across the United States. The surge in consumer activity includes increased purchases of essential items such as soup, drinking water, and ready-to-eat foods as shoppers seek to secure their households against potential future disruptions.

Walmart Reports Surge In Emergency Stockpiling

During a report on its third-quarter earnings released on Thursday, Walmart confirmed that it experienced a noticeable increase in sales of prepared goods and water. This data aligns with broader trends observed throughout the retail sector, where consumers are increasingly prioritizing home inventory levels to mitigate the risks posed by systemic technical failures. The retailer noted that this behavior represents a shift in consumer preparation habits compared to previous periods.

Also read Walmart warns high fuel costs threaten efforts to keep prices low — but still lifts sales forecast

Microsoft And FAA Outages Trigger Consumer Anxiety

The catalyst for this wave of anxiety appears to be a combination of high-profile technical failures involving Microsoft, the Federal Aviation Administration, and JPMorgan Chase. Microsoft experienced widespread system issues, while the FAA grounded all U.S. flights due to safety concerns related to air traffic control center failures. Additionally, a technical problem at JPMorgan Chase disrupted banking operations, further unsettling public confidence in digital infrastructure.

Market Analysts Note Shift In Consumer Behavior

RBC Capital Markets retail analyst Steven Shemesh provided context for these trends, telling CBS News that margins are being affected as people prepare more aggressively than in the past. Shemesh explained that customers want the comfort of knowing they have food in their homes if an outage lasts for a couple of days. This mindset is driving sales of emergency-prep staples, with data from market research firm Circana showing that purchases rose significantly for the four weeks ending November 1.

Advertisement

Sharp Increases In Disinfectant And Water Sales

Specific sales data reveals the extent of the panic buying. Sales of water germicidal tablets surged 154 percent compared with the same period a year ago. Disinfecting wipe sales rose 72 percent, while moist towelette sales increased 20 percent, according to data from RBC Capital Markets. These numbers indicate that consumers are not just buying food, but are also prioritizing hygiene products alongside water supplies.

Retailers See Demand For Generators And Propane

The impact extends beyond big-box stores like Walmart and Costco, which also reported an increase in sales. Tractor Supply Co. experienced heightened demand for generators, liquid storage tanks, and propane accessory tanks. This suggests that shoppers are preparing for extended periods without power or reliable utilities, investing in long-term solutions rather than just immediate food needs.

Expert Advice On Moderate Stockpiling Levels

Despite the widespread panic, experts advise against extreme hoarding. NBC News reported that experts prefer consumers to have three to seven days worth of essentials. This recommendation aims to avoid the panic buying for months at a time, which can lead to unnecessary shortages and waste. The goal is to maintain a reasonable buffer against disruptions without overwhelming supply chains or creating artificial scarcity for other shoppers.