To keep up with demand while producing stronger standards, Walmart has updated its seafood policy.

To keep up with demand while producing stronger standards, Walmart has updated its seafood policy. Each trip that fishing boats or ships take will need to be tracked to record catch data – ensuring legal compliance Walmart first introduced the policy back in June 2023, with the deadline for the biggest changes set to take effect next year.

The new policy will apply to every U.S. and Canadian store — including allto address issues such as accidental catch of non-targeted species, illegal fishing and abandonment of fishing gear, all of which continue to pose a threat to ocean ecosystems,” the company This means that tuna suppliers will now be forced to meet a new set of sustainability standards — including third-party certification or participation in qualifying fishery improvement programs. Each trip that fishing boats or ships take will need to be tracked to record catch data – ensuring legal compliance.

Also read US starts 2027 fiscal year with record October budget deficit of $404 billion

Source exclusively from vessels that have 100% observer monitoring Source from fisheries using zero high seas transshipment unless the transshipment activity is covered by 100% observer monitoring The retailer said it will no longer do business with fisheries that transfer fish or fish products from one fishing vessel to another vessel at sea. The practice of at-sea transshipment may prevent accurate data about seafood products and allow ships to hide illegal and unreported fishing activities.

Advertisement

These new rules are there to help the mega-corporation eliminate these systemic issues — like illegal and destructive fishing — to help curb extinction as the rise of unregulated fishing grows.pricesbilltster - stock.adobe.com Each trip that fishing boats or ships take will need to be tracked to record catch data - ensuring legal compliance