Walmart’s Blackstone Parmesan Ranch Seasoning Recalled Due to Risk of Salmonella

Seasoning products sold at Walmart have been recalled in connection with a separate recall of dry milk powder potentially contaminated with salmonella.

Several lots of Blackstone Parmesan Ranch are being recalled because of a separate action involving third-party manufacturer California Dairies, which has recalled its dry milk powder due to potential salmonella contamination, according to aThe affected products are 7.3-ounce packets of Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning, sold by Utah-based Blackstone Products, per the news release.

The recall is due to a milk-powder ingredient used in the parmesan ranch seasoning that is produced by California Dairies Inc.in April due to potential salmonella contamination, triggering Blackstone to issue its own recall due to its use of the California Dairies powder in its parmesan ranch seasoning. The recalled milk powder also was used in popcorn sold by Williams Sonoma, beverage mix sold by Ghirardelli and more companies that issued their own recalls.

Customers are urged to dispose of the product immediately and can contact Blackstone Products at 1-888-879-4610 to obtain a replacement product between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, Monday through Friday. Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can infect the intestinal tract and cause food-borne illness.

Humans are most often infected by consuming contaminated drinks or food, according to Common salmonella symptoms include watery diarrhea with blood or mucus, severe stomach cramps, headaches, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite. Symptoms typically begin about six hours after infection and can last four to seven days. Certain groups are at higher risk for more severe illness, including children under 5, adults over 65, and those with underlying medical problems and weakened immune systems.

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