Walmart will be invading the Los Angeles skies next year, dropping groceries straight into residents’ yards by drones.

Wing and Walmart performed a demonstration on Thursday as they prepare to start bringing small items to Los Angeles residents in 2027. The drones performed a demo flight carrying small packages outside the Japanese American National Museum and the Museum of Contemporary Art, Walmart and Wing originally announced their plans to bring drone delivery services to Los Angeles, along with other cities, back in January 11.

“The point right now is to make sure that we’re solving a problem, meeting a need and demonstrating the technology,” Wing spokesperson Jessie Poole-Strang told the Times. Walmart and Wing originally announced their plans to bring drone delivery services to Los Angeles, along with other cities, back in January 11.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We are scaling ultra-fast service to an additional 150 Walmart stores over the next year, bringing the convenience of drone delivery to more than 40 million Americans. Walmart and Wing will establish a network of over 270 drone delivery locations in 2027, stretching from Los Angeles to Miami,”can fly up to 12 miles and reach speeds up to 60 mph. They can carry drinks like hot coffee or even other food items and packages.