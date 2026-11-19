Walmart Raises Outlook as Wealthier Shoppers Hunt for Deals

Walmart Inc. raised its full-year forecasts for sales and earnings, as the retailer’s focus on prices and a steady expansion of e-commerce continue to win over shoppers across income groups.

Net sales are now expected to grow in a range of 4.9% to 5.2% in the current fiscal year, higher than the company’s previous guidance. Walmart also raised its outlook for adjusted earnings per share. In the third quarter, sales at US stores open at least a year rose 2.9%, narrowly surpassing the average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

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The world’s largest retailer is luring shoppers looking for deals across categories, with share gains in the latest quarter led by upper-income shoppers. Walmart saw its largest market share gain in the food category in three years, Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey said in an interview. The improved outlook suggests Walmart will be able to maintain robust growth even as it laps challenging comparison periods and as rivals recalibrate their strategies.

Broadly, shoppers are “feeling some pressure from higher fuel prices, but overall, spending remains reasonably strong,” Rainey said. Walmart’s massive size and scale of operations makes it a barometer for the health of US consumers. Investors also are eager for signs of how consumers are faring in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, which are among the most important days of the shopping season.

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The earnings report suggests that US consumers are still spending ahead of the holiday shopping season as they navigate elevated fuel and food prices. Walmart said it’s seen food inflation in the 1% to 2% range. A lot of Walmart’s share gain in grocery “is initially driven by price, which remains the major weapon in Walmart’s armory,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, wrote in a note.

“Not only is this appealing to consumers, it also places traditional supermarkets – from which Walmart is gaining share – in a tough spot as they don’t have the financial muscle to follow suit to the same extent. ” Rainey said the retailer has sold 1 million more turkeys this year so far than they did last year at this point, adding that the pull-forward in turkey-buying can be an indication that shoppers will turn out earlier for the December holidays.

“What we’re seeing the first couple weeks of this quarter, we’re actually pretty encouraged by,” Rainey said. The company’s shares fell 1.9% at 9:32 a.m. in regular New York trading. The stock has risen 22% since the beginning of October, far outpacing the gain of the S&P 500 Index. Walmart benefited from a boost in its e-commerce business, which grew 23% in the US in the recent quarter.

The company is prioritizing faster delivery times, and says it can now deliver to 60% of US households in less than 30 minutes. Walmart is going head-to-head with Amazon by bundling its online subscription plan, Walmart+, with a Sam’s Club membership for a lowered price. The bundling drove membership growth in the double-digit range in the weeks after it launched.

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The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer is facing renewed competition as Target Corp. rebounds from a lengthy slump and Kroger Co., led by a former Walmart executive, has vowed to cut prices. Off-price retailer TJX Cos. also reported better-than-expected sales on Wednesday. Lower drug prices continued to hurt Walmart’s pharmacy business and weigh down US sales. Last quarter, Walmart executives said the problem is expected to persist into next year.

Walmart has seen shoppers stocking up on propane, bottled water and camping gear as tech outages rattled the US. The purchases occurred earlier this month, Rainey said in an interview. He added that preparedness shopping has abated somewhat and that it didn’t impact the company’s outlook for the current quarter. Hiltzik: The very first AI chatbot was released in 1966. It turned its creator into AI’s most ferocious critic