Walmart raised its full-year outlook after Q3 revenue rose 5.2% to $188.8B, fueled by upper-income shoppers and a 23% jump in U.S. e-commerce sales.

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With that domestic momentum — alongside international growth — Walmart now expects full-year net sales to grow between 4.9% and 5.2% in constant currency, and raised its adjusted earnings per share forecast to $2.84 to $2.89.

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"We delivered strong results, growing our core business and gaining market share," John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart, said in a statement. "The strength of our omnichannel model gives us room to do even more. From membership and agentic shopping to new ways of using our stores and delivery network, we’re bringing the best of Walmart together to serveFaster delivery and digital convenience are central to the retailer's growth.

Walmart U.S. e-commerce sales jumped 23% in the quarter — marking its 11th consecutive quarter of growth above 20% — while Store-fulfilled delivery surged more than 40% in the U.S., with over 37% of those orders arriving at customers' doorsteps in under three hours. Beyond e-commerce, transactions excluding fuel rose at both Walmart U.S., up 1.5%, as well as at Walmart-owned Sam's Club U.S., up 5.1%.

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At Sam's Club, the company noted that Gen Z and millennials accounted for more than half of new sign-ups during the quarter, with over 50% of that cohort opting for the higher-priced "Plus" tier. At Sam's Club, the company noted that Gen Z and millennials accounted for more than half of new sign-ups during the quarter.

, Walmart recently announced it was rolling out a new membership bundle that gives shoppers access to both Walmart+ and Sam’s Club Plus for $120 a year, nearly $100 less than purchasing the two memberships separately. Furner told Fox News Digital at the time that the retailer wanted to roll out the combined membership ahead of the season, when many households are looking for ways to save both money and time.

"It does help at a time when we do see some customers showing some signs of pressure," Furner said, pointing in particular to higher energy costs.