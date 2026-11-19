Walmart raises annual guidance after reporting stronger-than-expected Q3 profits and sales, signaling consumer resilience despite inflation and selective spending habits.

Walmart Inc. announced robust third-quarter financial results on Thursday, reporting a 2.9% increase in comparable sales that exceeded Wall Street expectations and signaled continued consumer engagement across various income levels. The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant also raised its full-year earnings and sales guidance for the third time this calendar year, despite presenting a forecast that remained more conservative than some industry analysts had projected.

Financial Performance And Sales Metrics

For the three-month period ending October 31, Walmart reported a net income of $4.94 billion, which translates to 62 cents per share, while adjusted per-share results reached 65 cents. These figures surpassed the consensus estimate of 64 cents per share compiled by FactSet. Total sales for the quarter rose 5.2% to $188.8 billion, beating the analyst prediction of $187.38 billion. The company noted that year-over-year earnings were lower than the $6.14 billion earned in the same period last year, where the company had generated 77 cents per share.

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Strategic Initiatives And Market Expansion

Walmart continues to refine its business model by expanding its subscription services and enhancing its private-label offerings. During the third quarter, the retailer launched a combined Walmart+ and Sam's Club Plus annual membership bundle priced at $120 per year, a move designed to save shoppers nearly $100 compared to purchasing the two plans separately. Additionally, the company is refining its store-label fashion brands, including Scoop and Free Assembly, while hammering its low-price message to attract cost-conscious consumers.

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Consumer Behavior And Economic Trends

The retailer serves as a critical barometer for U.S. consumer spending, attracting over 150 million customers weekly who use its digital channels or visit its physical stores. Despite painful inflation, consumers have remained resilient but have become more selective, prioritizing low-priced household goods, groceries, and pharmaceuticals. Recent Commerce Department data showed that U.S. retail sales rose only 0.2% in October, down from a 0.8% gain in September, indicating that shoppers pulled back on discretionary purchases such as cars, clothing, and furniture.

Full Year Outlook And Sector Challenges

Looking ahead, Walmart projects full-year earnings per share to fall within the range of $2.84 to $2.89, up from the previous forecast of $2.80 to $2.87. The company expects total sales to increase by 4.9% to 5.2%, which corresponds to a forecasted sales range of $748.12 billion to $750.25 billion. Comparable sales growth was driven by groceries and general merchandise categories like furniture and toys, although the figures were negatively impacted by federal legislation requiring pharmacies to dispense certain high-cost Medicare drugs at capped prices.