Walmart Pays $7.8 Million Settlement for Pennsylvania Child Labor Violations

The Shapiro Administration secured a historic $7.8 million settlement with Walmart for violations of Pennsylvania's Child Labor Act, marking the largest child labor enforcement action in state history. The company agreed to pay $7.68 million in administrative penalties and $142,785 in fines following investigations that revealed failures to provide required breaks and notify school districts about minor employees. The settlement includes strict compliance measures and double penalties for future violations to ensure the protection of young workers.

A Walmart sign hangs on the exterior of the store on August 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida. The Shapiro Administration secured a $7.8 million settlement with Walmart for violations of Pennsylvania’s Child Labor Act on Monday.

The settlement is reportedly the largest child labor enforcement action in Pennsylvania history, including compliance measures to protect young workers and prevent future violations. Walmart will pay $7.68 million in administrative penalties and $142,785 in fines following investigations by the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. This is one of the largest child labor settlements ever secured by a state labor enforcement agency in the country, according to the Shapiro Administration.

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"Pennsylvania's child labor laws exist to protect our kids, and employers have a responsibility to follow them," said Nancy Walker, Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry. "When our investigators identified a pattern of violations at Walmart stores, we knew we needed to look beyond those individual locations. This settlement is the result of our team's work to hold Walmart accountable across the Commonwealth.

”Failing to provide minor employees with breaks required by lawFailing to notify school districts when minor employees were hired or terminated “Standing with workers also means making sure they are paid for every penny they are owed and the laws that protect them are followed and upheld,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said.

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Many features of the settlement agreement were designed to prevent future violations, such as training on child labor laws, workplace postings that inform employees of their rights and proper records regarding the employment of minors, according to officials. Walmart reportedly agreed to pay an amplified penalty of double the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry’s typical fine for future violations. Gov.

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