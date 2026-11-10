Walmart LEGO Holiday Sale Highlights

Walmart offers discounts on popular LEGO sets including Harry Potter, Classic bricks, Fortnite Supply Llama, and Up-themed models compared to LEGO.com prices.

It’s getting cold out, which makes me want to hunker down at home and spend some time with little plastic bricks. The current sale in Walmart’sdisplay models and Botanicals bouquets built for a grown-up’s shelf.

If LEGO makes up a big chunk of your holiday shopping list, this is a good week to cross some names off. These are the same sets LEGO sells, and several of them are sold out or back-ordered on LEGO.com. We checked every price in this post against Walmart and LEGO.com Monday evening, November 9, and left out sets where Walmart’s “was” price is higher than what LEGO charges. Buy them now and hide them somewhere the kids won’t look.

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LEGO Harry Potter Diagon Alley Wizarding ShopsLEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box $33.49 is $33.49 at Walmart, $26.50 less than LEGO charges, and LEGO.com lists it as temporarily out of stock. LEGO puts 790 pieces in 33 colors in the set, including windows, doors and other special parts, and it all comes in a plastic storage box. Grab one and build whatever you want. LEGO Fortnite Supply Llama is $25.10 at Walmart, nearly $15 less than LEGO’s $39.99 price.

The 691-piece build has a movable head and an opening mouth, and LEGO packs in gear from the game, including Slurp Juice, a Grappler and Dynamite. LEGO rates it for ages 12 and up, which makes it a better gift for a teen gamer than for a little kid.is $38.38 at Walmart, $21.61 less than LEGO’s price and that’s hard to resist. The 598-piece set includes two minifigures, a dog figure, a Wilderness Explorer backpack and an adventure book.

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It’s rated for ages 9 and up, and it looks good enough on a shelf to work for an adult Pixar fan, too. A $10 bill doesn’t go far in the LEGO aisle, which makes this one worth picking up for stuffing stockings. Theset is $9.89 at Walmart, about $5 less than LEGO’s price. LEGO’s 133-piece set builds three large daisies, two stems of small daisies and three lavender sprigs, with a ladybug tucked on one stem.

It’s rated for ages 9 and up and ends up as a small bouquet for a desk or nightstand. The Classic Large Creative Brick Box and Botanicals Daisies are covered above. If the big box is more bricks than you need, theLEGO Creator 3-in-1 Turtle with a Water Lily FlowerLEGO City F1 Williams Racing & Haas F1 Race CarsMost of these Star Wars sets are 20 percent below LEGO’s price, and that includes the big display models built for adults.

TheHogwarts Castle and GroundsLEGO Harry Potter Quality Quidditch Supplies & Ice Cream ParlourTechnic is LEGO’s line for builders who want gears and moving parts, and every car kit here is 20 percent below LEGO’s price. TheThe Daisies set is covered above. Every Botanicals set in this list is 20 percent below LEGO’s price, including the