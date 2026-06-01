Walmart Launches Affordable Summer Outdoor Entertaining Collection with Philadelphia-Themed Designs

A new 14-piece summer outdoor entertaining collection for Walmart draws inspiration from Philadelphia's history and icons, featuring whimsical designs like Harlem Toile and historical figures, all priced under $20.

A new collection of summer-ready outdoor entertaining pieces has been launched for Walmart, just in time for barbecue season. The 14-piece collection was inspired by the designer's hometown of Philadelphia and features historical figures and Americana icons such as Betsy Ross , Benjamin Franklin , and the Liberty Bell, along with the designer's joyfully subversive Harlem Toile de Jouy pattern.

A preview of the items reveals a fun and whimsical design ethos, with everything priced under $20, making it highly accessible. Highlights include mismatched cotton oven mitts: one side depicts Betsy Ross holding a mustard bottle, while the other shows Benjamin Franklin clutching a Philly soft pretzel. Another standout is the summery blue square place mats with green trim, made of polyester but with a cotton-like feel.

The collection also includes durable polyester pieces, such as an oval serving platter featuring the Harlem Toile pattern, now available at its most affordable price point. For a layered tablescape, there are Philly-themed dinner plates showcasing Independence Hall, the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the Benjamin Franklin Bridge, and a sewing Betsy Ross, which can be paired with complementary salad plates. This collection blends historical nostalgia with playful modern twists, perfect for summer gatherings





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Summer Entertaining Philadelphia Betsy Ross Benjamin Franklin Harlem Toile Walmart Collection Outdoor Dining Affordable Home Goods

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