The Walmart store in Renton, Washington, plans to reopen on Monday morning after being closed due to an arson incident that occurred on Friday night.

Police are looking for the person who set fire to some clothing inside the Renton Walmart Friday night, sending flames shooting toward the ceiling. The Walmart store in Renton plans to reopen on Monday morning, after it was closed both Saturday and Sunday, due to an arson inside the store. It’s been closed since Friday night, when someone inside the store deliberately set clothing on fire. According to the Renton Police Department’s Facebook page, officers arrived after the fire broke out at the store at 743 Rainier Ave.

S. Video of the fire posted on @dubsea shows flames shooting at least 15 feet into the air in the ladies’ garment section of the store, reaching very close to the overhead lighting and the store’s ceiling. Authorities immediately worked to evacuate everyone from the building, including customers and staff. Renton firefighters ventilated the building to clear the smoke.

The Walmart store in Renton plans to reopen on Monday morning, after it was closed both Saturday and Sunday, due to an arson inside the store. For the first time in several months you can drive on any of the four lanes on the I-5 mainline, northbound over the Lake Washington Ship Canal Bridge.

State troopers had their hands full on the Tacoma Narrows Bridge early this morning, when two people decided to try to climb the cable suspensions of the bridge. While the summer is one of the busiest times of the year for RV travel, one Washington national park was listed as one of the busiest parks in the nation.

Possible explosion and fire leaves one dead in Lake Stevens houseColon cancer is one of the most common and deadliest types of cancer, and routine screenings are the best way to reduce your chances of becoming a statistic. Redmond HVAC contractor earns triple recognition in 60 days, reflecting a shift in how homeowners vet contractors Three independent organizations that evaluate home service contractors each reached the same conclusion: Home Comfort Alliance is among the most reliable in its market.

WSECU Community Champion: Chrystal Ortega’s mission to feed Spokane Chrystal Ortega's tireless dedication recently earned her the WSECU Community Champions Award and a $1,000 grant to further the mission. When Shawn Tibbitts opened Tibbitts FernHill, he was just trying to survive. The small Tacoma restaurant has since earned culinary awards and praise. Wilcox Family Farms is continuing its cherished holiday tradition of giving back by donating nearly one million eggs to food banks across the South Sound region this season.





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