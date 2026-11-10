Walmart Heiress Ann Walton Kroenke Owns Aquila Superyacht in Marina del Rey

Walmart heiress Ann Walton Kroenke's 281-foot superyacht Aquila is drawing attention in Marina del Rey, with an estimated $150 million value and high annual upkeep.

The Aquila superyacht, owned by Walmart heiress Ann Walton Kroenke, is drawing crowds of curious onlookers in Marina del Rey, California. The roughly 281-foot vessel, which carries an estimated $150 million price tag, was photographed at the harbor on Monday, Nov. 9, 2026, and quickly became the subject of online speculation about who owns it.

The yacht's towering decks have prompted an informal guessing game on Instagram, where users filmed the vessel from both the water and the shore. Waterfront visitors have been comparing its size to other boats in the marina, and one commenter estimated its length at 280 feet while investigating the vessel from land.

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Aquila Superyacht Arrival and Vessel Details

The Aquila superyacht arrived in Marina del Rey on Oct. 14, according to a vessel tracking service, which means it had been docked in the harbor for more than three weeks by the time it was photographed on Nov. 9. The tracking service identifies the vessel as a British-flagged yacht built in 2010.

Its size has made it one of the most noticeable boats along the waterfront. Commenters online joked about the cost of keeping such a large vessel clean, while the video footage showed the hull looming over smaller boats moored nearby.

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Separately, another large vessel measuring about 290 feet arrived in the same area with its name covered, which has added to waterfront speculation about the identity of its owner. That vessel is not the Aquila, and the source material does not confirm who owns it.

Ann Walton Kroenke and the Walmart Family Fortune

Ann Walton Kroenke is the daughter of Bud Walton, who helped his brother Sam Walton build Walmart into a major retail empire. She inherited part of her father's stake in the company after his death in 1995, a holding that places her among the family members whose fortunes are tied to the retailer.

According to SuperYachtFan, the annual upkeep of the Aquila alone runs into eight figures. That cost reflects the scale of ownership required for a vessel of this size, which the publication cites as a particularly lavish expression of the family's wealth.

Waterfront Reaction and Next Steps for the Vessel

The Aquila has given Marina del Rey visitors another oversized vessel to inspect and another high-profile fortune to associate with it. Online users have continued to share footage of the yacht, turning a harbor visit into a public guessing game about its size and ownership.

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The source material confirms the Aquila's arrival date and its stay of more than three weeks as of Nov. 9, 2026, but it does not state how long the yacht will remain in Marina del Rey or whether any additional procedures are planned for its departure.