Walmart Employee Alleges Sexual Harassment and Retaliation by Supervisor Leading to Firing

A former Walmart worker in Long Island claims his female supervisor repeatedly sexually harassed him, including sending nude photos and attempting an assault, and then orchestrated a retaliation campaign that culminated in his wrongful termination, according to a federal lawsuit.

A Long Island , New York, Walmart employee has filed a federal lawsuit alleging that his female supervisor subjected him to extensive sexual harassment and then orchestrated a retaliatory campaign that resulted in his termination.

The suit, filed in Brooklyn federal court on May 6, accuses the retail giant of sexual harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination. The plaintiff, Shawn White, worked at Walmart stores in Uniondale and Valley Stream. He claims that supervisor Robin Ford began pursuing him soon after he started as a sales associate in 2019. According to the complaint, Ford sent him numerous nude photographs and sexually explicit text messages, including invitations to her home and to go out to eat.

The harassment allegedly escalated during a ride home from a coworker gathering when Ford reportedly jumped on top of White and attempted to assault him while his brother was in the vehicle and witnessed the incident. White says he physically resisted. After this event, Ford allegedly mocked him in a text to another employee, writing, "Omg why throw his hands up when I got on top of him omg I can't lol.

" White repeatedly rejected Ford's advances and never encouraged her behavior, the suit states. It alleges that Ford became angry after being turned down, telling White she had never been "turned down by a guy.

" White complained to Walmart management, including in a January 31, 2023 email stating he was uncomfortable working with Ford and did not want a romantic relationship. He claims his higher-ups ignored his complaints. In 2021, he was promoted to team lead and transferred to a Valley Stream Walmart.

However, six months later, Ford began working at that same store, and the harassment continued, according to the filing. White emailed supervisors saying he did not feel safe or that his job was secure, and that management was aware but doing nothing. He reported Ford's conduct through Walmart's Ethics Portal and directly to managers but received little or no response.

The suit alleges that instead of addressing the harassment, Walmart supervisors took disciplinary action against White, giving him write-ups and suspending him. He was fired in 2022 but reinstated about a month later after he challenged the termination as retaliatory. Months before his final firing, White emailed Valley Stream store manager Jared Carpenter and other supervisors, reiterating his discomfort and fear of job loss.

After that, the lawsuit states, Ford began filing false performance complaints against White, accusing him of incomplete work despite his positive evaluations and promotions. The suit also cites a statement White attributes to market manager Edward Gregorek, who allegedly dismissed his complaints during a March 2023 meeting and warned that "lawyers involved" and that "people could potentially be losing their jobs" because of White's complaints. On June 8, 2023, Walmart terminated White's employment.

A Walmart spokesperson told The New York Post, "We do not tolerate harassment or retaliation of any kind. We are reviewing the complaint and will respond appropriately to the Court.





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Walmart Sexual Harassment Retaliation Wrongful Termination Lawsuit Long Island Supervisor

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