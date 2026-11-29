Discover how Walmart owns Vizio Onn and Sam's Club brands. Learn about the $2.3 billion Vizio acquisition and the impact of Walmart's electronics strategy on consumer tech.

Walmart has fundamentally shifted its position in the consumer electronics market by becoming a primary manufacturer and owner of the technology it sells. This strategic pivot moves the retail giant beyond simple distribution, establishing deep control over hardware design, software integration, and pricing structures across thousands of store locations. The company is now steadily making its own name in electronics, from smart TVs and tablets to other tech accessories that consumers use regularly.

Having this behind-the-scenes ownership matters far more than many shoppers realize. When a retailer owns the brand on the box as well as the store it is being sold in, it gets to control how products are built and put them front and center in its own stores. Walmart can dictate how they are priced across the market, ensuring that whether a customer needs a cheap streaming box or a premium device, their money might go straight to one of its brands.

Also read The Best Walmart Black Friday Deals

Walmart officially purchased Vizio in late 2024 for a total consideration of $2.3 billion, a move that secured the manufacturer's SmartCast software platform for its own use. Founded in California in 2002, Vizio built a strong reputation for offering 4K screens and home theater audio at significantly lower price points than major competitors like Sony or Samsung. The acquisition grants Walmart direct control over the living room interface without removing the Vizio name or hardware from store shelves.

The SmartCast system, which powers Vizio televisions, displays home-screen advertisements and sponsored content to users upon activation. By owning this software layer, Walmart can run targeted advertising campaigns directly on television screens and potentially link these visual prompts to consumer purchasing behavior within its own ecosystem. This vertical integration allows the retailer to monetize screen time in ways that purely hardware-focused manufacturers cannot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Launched in 2019, Onn has evolved from a basic label for inexpensive charging cables into a comprehensive electronics lineup available in almost every Walmart location. The brand offers a diverse range of products, including Roku-powered televisions, Bluetooth speakers, computer accessories, and Android tablets. Onn hardware is designed to prioritize functionality and affordability over premium build materials, leveraging Walmart's massive manufacturing and distribution networks to keep costs low.

The Onn 4K Google TV streaming box stands out as a particularly popular item, offering smooth performance and support for major streaming applications at a fraction of the cost of Apple TV or high-end Roku devices. While Onn products may not match the premium construction of brands like Bose or Apple, they provide reliable utility for casual users seeking budget-friendly monitors, HDMI cables, or entry-level streaming solutions for secondary rooms.

Walmart leverages the Great Value brand, traditionally associated with grocery staples like pasta and laundry detergent, to dominate the disposable battery market. The retailer sells bulk packs of AA, AAA, C, D, and 9-volt batteries at remarkably lower prices than competitor brands such as Duracell and Energizer. Despite the widespread adoption of USB-C rechargeable devices, a significant portion of everyday electronics continues to rely on disposable power sources.

Items such as gaming controllers, television remotes, wireless mice, and smart door locks consume batteries rapidly. Great Value batteries allow consumers to power these devices without incurring the premium costs associated with branded logos, thereby reducing the total cost of ownership for households filled with small electronics. This approach ensures that everyday tech essentials remain affordable for budget-conscious shoppers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Walmart's ownership portfolio extends beyond its standard retail stores through its long-standing relationship with Sam's Club. The company has owned the Sam's Club warehouse brand since it opened its first location in 1983. This historical context underscores Walmart's decades-long strategy of expanding its retail footprint through various brand ownerships and store formats to maintain market dominance.

Sam's Club leans heavily into higher-end tech gadgets like flagship OLED TVs from the likes of LG and Samsung, Apple MacBooks and iPads, top-shelf gaming laptops, wearables, and unlocked smartphones. Between its budget approach to shopping at Walmart stores and the far more premium experience at Sam's Club, the retail empire has a foot in the door with shoppers of all economic levels.

This comprehensive strategy allows Walmart to capture value at every price point, from the most basic disposable batteries to high-end smart TVs and streaming devices. By controlling both the hardware and the software layers of consumer electronics, the retailer creates a cohesive ecosystem that benefits from its massive scale and distribution capabilities. The integration of Vizio's software with its own retail platforms represents a significant step forward in this evolution.

The growth of the Onn brand further solidifies Walmart's presence in the everyday tech market, offering reliable and affordable options that compete directly with established consumer electronics names. Shoppers looking for cost-effective solutions for their home entertainment setups or computer peripherals now have a reliable in-house option that leverages the retailer's logistical strengths. This dual approach of owning premium manufacturers and developing robust house brands ensures Walmart remains a central player in the technology sector.