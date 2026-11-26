Wing, a drone delivery company owned by Alphabet, is bringing drones to Los Angeles next year. The drones can carry about three pounds and travel as fast as 60 mph.

A Wing drone performs a demo flight carrying a package outside the Japanese American National Museum and Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles. A partnership between Walmart and the delivery drone company Wing is bringing small, lightweight aircraft to the Southern California sky next year.

It will be the first time delivery drones will roam the area, though they are already a common sight in some cities. Wing will set up hubs at Walmart locations in Los Angeles, ready to deliver goods from the retailer. Walmart began experimenting with drone delivery in 2020 in collaboration with Zipline, another drone company. Demand for drone delivery is growing as impatient customers expect online orders to arrive as soon as possible at the lowest possible price.

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Wing, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, is looking to fill that need. The company has completed more than 1 million deliveries so far. Wing’s drones can travel up to 60 mph carrying hot meals and other lighter items. Walmart customers in L.A. will be able to get food, toiletries and electronics lowered on a line to their yards.