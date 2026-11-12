Walmart Coupon Codes & Discounts for Black Friday 2026 — How to Score Early Access to Top Deals

You can find all the top Walmart coupon codes, discounts, and promos for Black Friday 2026 here in one place. All were tested by our shopping editors.

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Everything was tested and approved by our very own shopping editors. Walmart's Black Friday event offers holiday decor for up to 40% off. Find pre-lit Christmas trees for less than $100. Right now, you can get Walmart+ with Sam's Club Plus for just $120 for the entire year.

Also read How to find the best Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday travel deals for 2026

That's a savings of over $700.. The first phase of their Black Friday sale starts on Thursday, November 12th at 12:01 a.m. ET online and runs through Sunday, November 15. This is considered to be their Early Black Friday event, which basically acts as a preview of what’s to come. At this time, Walmart’swill begin for Walmart+ members to take advantage of before everyone else.

These deals will open up to all shoppers on November 13th. Walmart’s official Black Friday Sale starts on Sunday, November 23rd and runs through Sunday, November 29th. Like the above, Walmart+ members will have access to Hot Deal items on the first day of the sale, while everyone else canAbsolutely! As mentioned before, Walmart’s Black Friday event is basically broken up into three parts, with the last being Cyber Monday.

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This year, Walmart’s Cyber Monday event begins at 12:01 a.m. ET on November 30th and runs through December 2nd. , you may be familiar with how massive the sale is. From what we’ve seen, this year’s shopping event does not disappoint. You can pretty much find major savings across all categories, from holiday decor and home goods, to wardrobe essentials and.

Of course, you’re also sure to find deals on tech like Chromebooks, Beats, and Apple. Will NeeDoh, Pokémon Cards & Other Coveted Items Be on Sale at Walmart for Black Friday? Walmart will be selling NeeDoh and Pokémon cards during their Black Friday event, in case you were looking to, which includes Pokémon TCG 30th Celebration sets , along with a ton of NeeDoh squishies.

Entering the lottery does not guarantee a purchase, but at least it gives you a pretty fair shot at buying the collectible you want. Did You Hear? Victoria’s Secret Has the Best Panty Advent Calendars on the Internet & They’re 40% Off Today OnlyShe© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.