Shop Walmart's Black Friday sale for 50 to 70% off retired LEGO Star Wars sets including the Millennium Falcon and Mandalorian Helmet, available while stock lasts.

Walmart is launching significant discounts on select LEGO Star Wars sets during Black Friday week, offering prices far below standard retail value. Several of these discounted items are already sold out or officially retired on the official LEGO.com website, making this retailer one of the few remaining sources for these discontinued products. The sale covers a variety of high-demand builds, with discounts ranging from 50 to 70 percent off the original manufacturer's suggested retail price.

Core Details of the LEGO Discount Event

These specific LEGO Star Wars builds are included in the current promotional cycle at Walmart, providing an opportunity to acquire items that are otherwise unavailable to the general public. The retailer has marked down prices on multiple titles, creating a surge in interest among collectors who have been waiting for restocks that are no longer coming. Shoppers can now purchase these sets at a fraction of their original cost, with the savings applied directly to the shelf price for immediate checkout.

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The availability of these retired items is limited to the current stock at Walmart stores and online, meaning customers must act quickly before inventory depletion. This event highlights the secondary market value of LEGO sets, where discontinued items often see price increases, whereas this sale offers a rare chance to buy below standard market rates. The deals are specifically targeted at fans of the Star Wars franchise, with a heavy emphasis on vehicle and helmet displays.

Jango Fett and Mandalorian Helmet Discounts

The Jango Fett Helmet is a primary focus of this sale, dropping from its usual $69.99 manufacturer's suggested retail price to just $35. This 616-piece build is recommended for builders aged 18 and up, resulting in a high-value acquisition for adult collectors. The assembled model measures 8.5 inches high, 4.5 inches wide, and 4 inches deep, ensuring it fits comfortably on standard bookshelves without dominating the space.

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Each unit includes a black display stand and a name card, designed to provide museum-quality presentation for home decor. This size is considered optimal for display, offering a substantial presence without being overly bulky. The Mandalorian Helmet is also heavily discounted, measuring 7 inches high, 4 inches wide, and 4.5 inches deep. This 584-piece set is similarly recommended for adults and includes a buildable black stand and a plaque for display purposes.

These two helmets are part of a larger collection of LEGO Star Wars headpieces that includes various other character designs. Several sets in this specific line are already retired and out of stock on the primary LEGO website, forcing enthusiasts to hunt for alternatives. Buying these helmets now at Walmart ensures access to items that may become significantly more expensive or impossible to find in the future.

Millennium Falcon and Kylo Ren Shuttle Value

One of the most significant deals involves the Millennium Falcon, identified as set number 75257, which is now retired and sold out on LEGO.com. This 1,351-piece set is suitable for builders nine years old and up, offering a complex building experience with high replay value. The ship features rotating top and bottom turrets, two spring-loaded shooters, a lowering ramp, and an opening cockpit.

Inside the model, builders will find detailed interiors including a cargo area with a navigation computer, a rotating chair, a hidden smuggling compartment, and the hyperdrive. The set also includes a couch, a Dejarik hologame table, a galley, bunks, and the hyperdrive repair kit. It comes with seven mini-figures: Finn, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, C-3PO, Boolio, D-O, and R2-D2, with space for two figures in the bottom turret.

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Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle is another key item, measuring 10.5 inches high, 5 inches long, and 17.5 inches wide in flight mode. This 386-piece build is recommended for ages 18 and up, though it is manageable for children with assistance. It includes a matching black stand and a display plaque. This specific deal is timed and already 70 percent sold, indicating high demand and limited availability for buyers.

Paul Walker Car Set and Immediate Action Required

The Paul Walker car set, famous from The Fast and the Furious franchise, is available for $30, down from its normal price of $59.99. This represents a 50 percent discount on a build that is planned to be retired soon and is already sold out on LEGO.com. The 810-piece model is recommended for builders nine years old and up, featuring a 6-cylinder engine, steering, an opening hood, and a removable Targa top roof.

The assembled car measures 3 inches high, 11.5 inches long, and 5 inches wide, making it a compact yet detailed addition to any collection. LEGO has indicated that this specific vehicle set will be discontinued, increasing the urgency for collectors to purchase it during this Black Friday window. The combination of the discount and the impending retirement makes this one of the highest-value opportunities in the sale.

Shoppers are advised to act quickly, as these deals are tied to stock levels and will vanish once inventory is exhausted. The combination of retired status and deep discounts on items like the Millennium Falcon and the Paul Walker car creates a unique purchasing environment. Walmart customers can take advantage of these prices before the sets are fully sold out, securing valuable collectibles at a significant reduction.