Walmart Black Friday Deals: Fuzzy Crocs, Cooling Pillows and More, Starting at $10

Shop TODAY contributor Chassie Post shares deals up to 85% off.

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Can’t wait for the end of November to start deal hunting? No need! Walmart just kicked off its first of twowith thousands of savings across home, fashion, tech and more. For our latest edition of What to Shop This Week, Shop TODAY contributor Chassie Post stopped by Studio 1A to share her top picks — up to 85% off.

Also read Garmin Black Friday 2026 Deals Will Get You Running in the New Year

Tote bags are in, and this Michael Kors beauty is spacious enough to hold everything you need while adding a sophisticated finish to your outfit. This Michael Kors catch-all tote is perfect for carrying to the office, dinners out and beyond. Score it at 73% off! If you or someone you know is a new mom, this wearable breast pump might be the unexpected sale worth shopping.

Lightweight and battery-powered, it’s a hands-free electric breast pump option that lets you express milk discreetly and on the go, per the brand. This four-day deals event is the first of three chances to save on “thousands of items across top brands, trending gifts and holiday must-haves,” according to a Walmart's first Black Friday Deals event runs until Nov. 15, followed by a second Black Friday Deals event Nov. 23, with offers running through Nov. 29.

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Online shoppers can access the events at 12:01 a.m. ET, while in-store customers can score the deals starting at 6 a.m. local time. Walmart’s Cyber Monday Deals event will follow, with online deals beginning Nov. 30 at 12:01 a.m. ET and running through Dec. 2.can take advantage of early access to certain featured items during the first two events.

Select “hot deal drops” will be available to Walmart+ members only on the first day of each event before opening up to general shoppers Nov. 13 and 24. We consulted Shop TODAY contributor Chassie Post and combed through thousands of Walmart deals to determine the best of the 2026 Black Friday Deals event, identifying expert recommendations from previous reporting on Shop TODAY, as well as staff-testedFor sponsored content, the Shop TODAY editorial team independently chooses products to recommend that are sold by the retailer .

The retailer does not review or approve the content. Our team features a range of qualified experts and contributors in our broadcast segments to reveal the latest in trends, remarkable sale events and all things shopping across a variety of categories. Products were independently chosen by members of the Shop TODAY team along with Chassie Post.is a Shop TODAY contributor, TV host and lifestyle editor.

Whether she’s talking fashion and beauty or home and entertaining, Post is known nationwide for covering the latest trends with her keen eye.feature allows users to manually select their favorite publishers and news outlets for a more customizable experience tailored directly to the reader. Once you’ve opted to receive our content, you’ll begin seeing more of our recent and trending articles displayed within your Top Stories news feed..

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” Once the box is checked and you’ve refreshed the page, Shop TODAY content will start appearing in your feed. Erica Marrison is an associate editor at Shop TODAY, where she covers fashion, beauty, deals and more. She joined the team in 2023, contributing to a range of franchises, including Shop This List, which was a finalist for a 2024 Digiday Award.