Walmart and Lidl undercut the 6% rising holiday dinner costs by offering meals for 10 people at $35. Discover how retailers absorb inflation to drive foot traffic and market share.

Walmart and Lidl are defying broader market inflation trends by offering complete Thanksgiving meal bundles for ten people at or below the prices of last year. Walmart is pricing its feast at $35, a reduction from nearly $40 in the previous year, while Lidl launched its basket at $35.86 before immediately cutting the price by an additional $2. These aggressive promotions come even as the average cost of a holiday dinner for ten has risen by 6 percent year-over-year to $58.63.

Core Details of Holiday Bundle Pricing

The primary driver behind the 6 percent increase in overall dinner costs is the surging price of poultry. A 16-pound frozen turkey now averages $23.86, representing a 10 percent jump from the previous year. This specific commodity has become the focal point of inflation pressures, forcing retailers to make strategic choices about which items to discount to attract shoppers.

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Despite the rising baseline costs, not every component of the traditional meal has become more expensive. The American Farm Bureau reported that certain items actually saw price declines. Vegetable trays containing celery and carrots posted the largest percentage drop at 3.7 percent, while frozen pie shells decreased by 9 cents in absolute terms. These lower-cost items provide retailers with some flexibility when constructing their promotional bundles.

Strategic Loss Leaders and Market Positioning

Walmart and Lidl are utilizing these meal bundles as loss leaders rather than offering discounts out of corporate generosity. By pricing a complete dinner below the $58.63 national average, both companies sacrifice margin on the bundle itself to drive foot traffic during the year's most competitive retail period. The underlying business logic is that a shopper arriving for a $35 feast is highly likely to purchase additional full-margin items during the same visit.

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Walmart possesses a structural advantage in this pricing battle due to its status as the largest US grocer. Its massive scale allows it to negotiate turkey and staple pricing with suppliers on terms that smaller regional chains cannot match. This enables Walmart to absorb a thinner margin on holiday bundles across a significantly larger revenue base. Lidl, entering the US market as a smaller player, demonstrated its competitive intent by dropping its price by $2 shortly after launch to stake its claim against established giants.

Political Context and Consumer Sentiment

The timing of these discounts is closely tied to recent political shifts and consumer concerns. Exit polls from this month's midterm elections indicated that affordability had become a leading voter issue, contributing to a decisive Democratic victory. Retailers interpret election results as a direct proxy for consumer sentiment, making holiday pricing a visible way to signal alignment with shopper priorities.

Grocery pricing has emerged as a politically charged topic in the United States, with policymakers increasingly scrutinizing food retailers over their margins and pricing practices. By offering sub-average prices on holiday staples, Walmart and Lidl reinforce their positioning as value leaders. This strategy aims to capture market share from competitors who may struggle to maintain similar price points during a period of heightened consumer sensitivity to cost.

Impact on Suppliers and Regional Grocers

Turkey suppliers and smaller regional grocers face a more difficult economic equation. They must purchase frozen birds at record valuations of $1.95 per pound, according to data from Expana, which reflects a 9.6 percent increase since the start of 2026. Unlike the major discounters, these smaller entities lack the scale to offset high poultry costs through other product categories, leading to potential margin compression.

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The promotional pressure from national chains is expected to extend beyond Thanksgiving into the December holiday season. Smaller retailers are advised to identify which basket items they can discount credibly rather than attempting to match turkey pricing they cannot sustain. The Farm Bureau data suggests that focusing on declining-cost items like vegetable trays and pie shells offers a more viable path to maintaining customer traffic without suffering unsustainable losses.